Don Jr.'s Daughter Kai Trump's Flashy Homecoming Snaps Have Us Feeling Sorry For Barron

Donald Trump's granddaughter Kai Trump's high school homecoming celebration has us feeling a little sorry for Barron Trump. In an Instagram carousel titled "Homecoming weekend," Kai — the daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump — posted a few snapshots of her eventful weekend, including shots of her and her friends in their homecoming dresses and one of her and a friend chit-chatting in a car. And yes, Kai also posed happily in front of a Cyber Truck to remind folks of her family's social status, but overall, she and her friends looked like your everyday high school seniors — a stark contrast to the image that's been crafted for Donald's youngest son over the years.

Barron, who recently enrolled in NYU, is still a teenager like Kai, but his public image doesn't evoke the same youthful, carefree energy. To start, he's not on social media, which could be because he's simply not interested in sharing his life with the public. Or, it could be a possible security risk, given his father's former POTUS status. Given the constant surveillance he requires as the former president's son, it's likely the latter. Plus, Barron, who's been painted as reclusive and peculiar by some of his ex-classmates, also had to navigate high school at the height of the hate against his father. Divisive as Donald may be, Barron isn't responsible for his father's policies, and until he officially breaks his media silence and speaks out one way or another, he shouldn't be judged for his family ties.

Basically? Barron got a raw deal compared to Kai and the other Trump grandkids.