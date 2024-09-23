The Reasons Barron Trump's Choice To Attend NYU Is So Surprising

After months of speculation, Barron Trump's choice of college finally became clear – and it's a surprising choice. In early September 2024, Donald Trump revealed that his youngest kid was set to attend New York University's Stern School of Business in the fall. "He's a very high aptitude child, but he's no longer a child. He's just passed into something beyond child-dom. He's doing great," the Republican presidential nominee told the Daily Mail, highlighting the school's ranking and acceptance rate. "It's a very high quality place. He liked it. He liked the school," he said.

There is no denying that NYU is a prestigious school, as reflected by the fact that Barron will attend college with several celebrity kids. But his choice is surprising for a few reasons. First off, the Trump family has a predictable history of college choices, which Barron has chosen to ignore. However, his choice also raises a few questions regarding his household structure. Will Melania Trump let Barron return to his hometown alone? Donald is unlikely to want to make Trump Tower his primary home again.

Donald is no longer a fan of his old stomping grounds. "New York has gone to hell. Vote Trump!" he tweeted in 2020. Since becoming a politician, the former president has distanced himself from the city, where Democratic presidential candidates have won since 1988. "Everyone wanted to be here," he said at a Bronx rally in May 2024. "But sadly this is now a city in decline." That said, Barron's college choice came as a surprise, as it had become a Trump family tradition to attend the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business.