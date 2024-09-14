Celebrity Kids Attending The Same College As Barron Trump
When Donald Trump announced Barron Trump's college choice, it was surprising for a few different reasons. For one thing, Barron had decided not to attend his father's alma mater, the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business, where he could have campaigned for Donald on campus in an important swing state. Instead, Barron decided to enroll in New York University's Stern School of Business, which is located in the city Donald abandoned for a more Republican-friendly climate in Florida. At NYU, Barron might encounter some children of the Hollywood elite, whom Donald once derisively described as "liberal movie people," notes The Guardian.
In 2020, Donald also tweeted of his former home base, "New York has gone to hell." But evidently, it suits his youngest son just fine, and his wife might start spending a lot of time there as well — Melania Trump reportedly plans on living with Barron while he attends school. Trump Tower is conveniently located in NYC, and it's where the former first son is residing as he continues his education, according to the New York Post. In August 2024, he was photographed heading to class with his Secret Service detail.
Barron's brother-in-law, Jared Kushner, went to school at Stern, and NYU boasts a long list of famous alumni, including Anne Hathaway, Angelina Jolie, Lady Gaga, and Pedro Pascal. Celebs also love sending their offspring there, so Barron won't be the only nepo baby on campus during his college years.
Barron Trump and one of Diddy's daughters are in the same freshman class
In December 2023, Chance Combs received some much-needed good news: She'd been accepted to New York University's Tisch School of the Arts. Just a month prior, Chance's father, Sean "Diddy" Combs, had been accused of sex crimes by several different parties, including his ex Cassie Ventura.
On her Instagram Story, Chance shared a video of her reaction to her NYU acceptance email. She and her mom, Sarah Chapman, were in the car together when she learned that she was headed to the Big Apple after graduating from Sierra Canyon School in Los Angeles. "NYU! Dreams do come true!!" she wrote (via People). But before she got her high school diploma, Chance had something else to celebrate: her Senior prom. Her date was Branson Bailey, the younger brother of singers/actors Chlöe and Halle Bailey.
Like the Bailey sisters, Chance became interested in pursuing an entertainment career. However, in a 2023 V Magazine interview, she revealed that her main focus was acting. Making music wasn't on her radar, but she hoped to move behind the camera someday. "Acting has helped me evolve more as a person, and it's helped me step out of my comfort zone," she shared. Diddy introduced Chance to the world she wanted to be a part of by taking her as his date to the 2022 Oscars. "Zendaya is one of my biggest inspirations, and someone that I really want to work with in the future," she told E! News host Laverne Cox at the event.
Deacon Phillippe gave fans a tour of his NYC apartment
Deacon Phillippe has two famous parents — "Cruel Intentions" co-stars Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe — and at least one of them is a Kamala Harris fan. When Taylor Swift endorsed Harris on Instagram, Witherspoon liked the pop star's post. The actor also praised the veep during a 2020 appearance on the "SmartLess" podcast. "She just represents so much to women out there," Witherspoon gushed. Deacon hasn't weighed in on the 2024 presidential election as of this writing, but the budding musician did give off some Trumpian vibes in his "The Buzz" music video. He wore a suit with his blond hair slicked back and was filmed cruising around NYC in the backseat of an SUV while acting like he was taking important phone calls.
When Deacon started attending college at NYU in 2022, he lived in the dorms, which is where he recorded his first album. "That was one of the most challenging things I ever did," he told People. The following year, he moved into a two-story West Village apartment and gave TikToker Caleb Simpson a tour of his crib. It wasn't quite as opulent as Barron Trump's digs, but it did have a spacious living room and a spiral staircase.
Deacon also had enough space in his bedroom for his musical equipment. "I sing and play a little bit of keyboard, but I mostly make music on my computer," he said as he showed off his set-up. In addition to producing music, Deacon is an aspiring actor. He appeared in two 2022 episodes of "Never Have I Ever," and in August 2024, Deadline reported that he was in talks to star alongside Liam Neeson in the film "4 Kids Walk Into a Bank."
Kate Hudson thinks Ryder Robinson has that star quality
Ryder Robinson, the son of actor Kate Hudson and The Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson, is almost famous — like Deacon Phillippe, he's hoping to turn his love of music into a career. He also started his freshman year at NYU in 2022, and it seems that the two nepo babies have made each other's acquaintance. In the comments section of a black-and-white photo of his classmate standing in front of a chain link fence, Phillippe wrote, "Fresh out of Writing The Essay."
It was hard for Hudson to adjust to her oldest son being away at college. "I'll have a moment where I'll just start crying because something will — it will hit me that he's just not here. But he's having a blast; he's in the city," she told "Access Hollywood." Ryder was already performing with a band called The Codependence before he left home, and his fans included his famous former stepfather, Matt Bellamy. The Muse frontman posted some photos of Ryder performing at The Mint in Los Angeles and wrote in his Instagram caption, "Very proud of my boy!"
Ryder isn't just a talented musician. On "Late Night with Seth Meyers," Hudson praised his acting chops. "I would say he's probably the funniest in our family," she said. The "Bride Wars" star backed up her claim on Instagram — she couldn't contain her laughter as she filmed Ryder doing a dead-on impression of Harry Styles reacting to a fan's sign. Only time will tell if Ryder becomes a rocker like his dad, a rom-com star like his mom, or possibly even both.
Ava McIntosh is a singer
In March 2021, former "Good Morning America" host Amy Robach celebrated her oldest daughter, Ava McIntosh, receiving an acceptance letter from Tisch. Her Instagram post about the happy news included a throwback photo of Ava — whose father is Robach's first husband, former professional baseball player Tim McIntosh — dressed in a ballet outfit. "She was a performer at heart from the moment she entered this world — full of empathy and compassion — she's always made me proud with who she is but it's incredible to see where she's going and what she will become!" Robach wrote. The mom was thrilled that her daughter would be attending classes so close to home, but then Ava decided to study abroad in Berlin for a few months. "I'm so excited for her, but my heart is still aching," Robach captioned a TikTok video of her daughter's emotional departure.
Like many of her nepo baby brethren, Ava worked hard on turning her passion into a career while she was studying. In May 2023, she released her debut album, "A Place To Come Home To." While she was celebrating, her mom was lying low — Robach had lost her job over her secret relationship with T.J. Holmes, and the two anchors were still generating a steady stream of scandalous headlines. They later began telling their side of the story on their podcast, "Amy & T.J." During one episode, Robach recounted a discussion she had with Ava about her relationship with Holmes. "She thought it was such a quick decision, that it was just an abrupt thing I just leapt into. And I said that — 'No, I thought about this,'" Robach recalled.
Jack Rucker started working with another nepo baby
A few months after Darius Rucker's daughter Daniella Rucker graduated from NYU in 2023, his son Jack Rucker started classes there. "You're just so proud of your kids and reaching those milestones," the Hootie & the Blowfish frontman told People. He also spoke about what he planned on doing as a new member of the empty nester club — and it seemed that he was missing his kids already. "I better spend time playing a lot of golf and traveling around and probably traveling to the city that they're at so I can see them," he said.
Jack is a songwriter who has hit the studio with his dad. "He's kind of like a Post Malone kind of guy. We're cutting some songs, but I don't know what we are going to do with them," Darius told 92.5 XTU in 2024. Jack found another talented collab partner at NYU: Deacon Phillippe. Together, they've recorded the tracks "8/5/18" and "The Buzz," which Darius proudly promoted on Instagram. The two students who share a love of music don't just have a productive working partnership — on YouTube, they describe themselves as "close friends." (Awww!)
According to Darius, his son possesses another talent: the ability to absolutely humiliate his old man on the golf course. "I'm really proud of him the way he beat me down to nothing the other day," said Darius. "He went like six and five, which is unheard of."