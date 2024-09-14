Celebrity Kids Attending The Same College As Barron Trump

When Donald Trump announced Barron Trump's college choice, it was surprising for a few different reasons. For one thing, Barron had decided not to attend his father's alma mater, the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business, where he could have campaigned for Donald on campus in an important swing state. Instead, Barron decided to enroll in New York University's Stern School of Business, which is located in the city Donald abandoned for a more Republican-friendly climate in Florida. At NYU, Barron might encounter some children of the Hollywood elite, whom Donald once derisively described as "liberal movie people," notes The Guardian.

In 2020, Donald also tweeted of his former home base, "New York has gone to hell." But evidently, it suits his youngest son just fine, and his wife might start spending a lot of time there as well — Melania Trump reportedly plans on living with Barron while he attends school. Trump Tower is conveniently located in NYC, and it's where the former first son is residing as he continues his education, according to the New York Post. In August 2024, he was photographed heading to class with his Secret Service detail.

Barron's brother-in-law, Jared Kushner, went to school at Stern, and NYU boasts a long list of famous alumni, including Anne Hathaway, Angelina Jolie, Lady Gaga, and Pedro Pascal. Celebs also love sending their offspring there, so Barron won't be the only nepo baby on campus during his college years.