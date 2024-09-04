Barron Trump's College Choice Is Finally Clear (& It's Sure To Excite Melania)

Donald Trump has finally confirmed that the New York school Barron Trump will be attending this fall is none other than NYU. "He was accepted to a lot of colleges," shared the former president with the Daily Mail. "'He's a very smart guy, and he'll be going to Stern, the business school, which is a great school at N.Y.U." He continued, 'It's a very high quality place. He liked it. He liked the school. 'We liked NYU. I've known NYU for a long time, but it's one of the highest rated ... " Speaking of his own college days at Wharton School, located in Pennsylvania, Donald added, "I went to Wharton, and that was certainly one that we were considering. We didn't do that."

So far, Barron Trump's mother, Melania Trump has yet to publicly congratulate her only child on getting accepted into NYU, but she's probably ecstatic over his decision — and it's not just because he's finally spreading his wings. Instead, her elation probably has a ton to do with the location of the historic school, and what that could mean for her future living situation regardless of whether Donald wins the 2024 election or not.

More to come...