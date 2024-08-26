Plans For Barron Trump's College Security Are Leaking Out

There has been a lot of curiosity around Barron Trump's college plans. Speaking at a campaign event on July 10, 2024, Donald Trump said his son had his pick of the litter for choosing a school. "[Barron] got into every college he wanted to and he made his choice," the former president told the crowd, per the Daily Mail. At the time, Barron's rumored college choices were New York University, Georgetown, and the University of Pennsylvania. The following month, Donald dropped a clue about where Barron would go. "He's all set in a certain school that's very good," Donald told the New York Post before revealing that his son would be going to college somewhere in New York state. We also learned that Donald's youngest kid would have Secret Service protection when he heads to campus.

Former Secret Service agent, Paul Eckloff, spoke to The Independent about the issues of working a security detail for a college student. "Protective surveillance is a part of it, which means you're close and watching and waiting to respond," Eckloff told the outlet on August 26. According to the former agent, one of the biggest obstacles in working protection is the proliferation of social media. "Now, their location is broadcast on social media, and they could become a target. That can endanger everybody," Eckloff said about the info potentially being shared at a party.

That said, agents would try their best not to impede on Barron's post-secondary education, but the top priority will be his safety "I think you'd rather have your college experience impacted a little than be kidnapped," Eckloff added. This interview arrived after details of Barron's experience with the Secret Service while in high school were leaked.