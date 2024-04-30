Barron Trump's Rumored College Choice Could Present A Dilemma For Melania
Barron Trump may have made his college choice, but will his decision have more of an impact on him or Melania Trump? Many are betting on the former first lady.
We have come a long way since a young Barron entered the White House. Now a full-grown adult with a stunning height transformation, Barron is set to graduate high school. His father, Donald Trump, who is currently on trial, hoped the judge would allow him to attend his son's graduation. After a bit of back and forth, it seems the former president will be present at the special ceremony. A reporter inside the courtroom revealed the news on X, formerly known as Twitter. They said, "Trump will be allowed to attend Barron's graduation on May 17, Merchan rules. He says that with the trial moving per schedule, it will 'not be a problem' for Trump to attend his son's high school graduation." With Barron's graduation nearing, that surely means that he has decided where he plans to attend college.
There has been a lot of speculation that Barron would potentially attend his father's and many of his siblings' alma mater, Wharton School, but the youngest Trump may be creating his own path. According to reports, Barron has reportedly chosen to become a student at New York University, better known as NYU. The prestigious school will surely mark a new chapter in Barron's life, but it may cause trouble with Melania, who does not currently reside in New York.
Will Melania Trump move when Barron Trump goes off to college?
Over the years, Barron and Melania Trump have developed a relationship like no other. In March 2023, a source told People, "She is a doting mother to Barron and very protective of him. This is nothing new." You can see why the bond between the two may be a dilemma when it comes to Barron's college choice.
If Barron truly plans on attending NYU, that means he would have to move from Florida to the Big Apple, leaving Melania behind. Would the former first lady let her one and only son experience college on his own, or would Melania follow him out there? A source revealed to People in March 2024 that they believe there is a strong possibility that she may move wherever Barron goes to school. They said, "Melania's main job is taking care of Barron, and I think it's possible that she will follow him wherever he goes to school," they continued, "Barron is shy and reserved, and she has been a good mother to him all of these years."
With how much Melania cares for Barron, it wouldn't be surprising if she did choose to relocate wherever he went to school. However, you also have Donald Trump running for the presidency, which can potentially hinder any plan Melania may have had. Only time will tell as to what will unfold in the Trump family when it comes to Barron's college decision and where everyone will live.