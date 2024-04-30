Barron Trump's Rumored College Choice Could Present A Dilemma For Melania

Barron Trump may have made his college choice, but will his decision have more of an impact on him or Melania Trump? Many are betting on the former first lady.

We have come a long way since a young Barron entered the White House. Now a full-grown adult with a stunning height transformation, Barron is set to graduate high school. His father, Donald Trump, who is currently on trial, hoped the judge would allow him to attend his son's graduation. After a bit of back and forth, it seems the former president will be present at the special ceremony. A reporter inside the courtroom revealed the news on X, formerly known as Twitter. They said, "Trump will be allowed to attend Barron's graduation on May 17, Merchan rules. He says that with the trial moving per schedule, it will 'not be a problem' for Trump to attend his son's high school graduation." With Barron's graduation nearing, that surely means that he has decided where he plans to attend college.

There has been a lot of speculation that Barron would potentially attend his father's and many of his siblings' alma mater, Wharton School, but the youngest Trump may be creating his own path. According to reports, Barron has reportedly chosen to become a student at New York University, better known as NYU. The prestigious school will surely mark a new chapter in Barron's life, but it may cause trouble with Melania, who does not currently reside in New York.