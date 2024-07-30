Weird Details About Barron Trump's High School Experience Keep Spilling Out
High school is a time to make friends, join clubs and, of course, study hard. But being the kid of a former president can make one's experience a little different, much like it did for Barron Trump.
Barron attended Oxbridge Academy in Palm Beach, Florida, which is known for having a 100% college acceptance rate. However, not much is known about his high school experience. Barron's graduation, where Donald and Melania Trump cheered him on, offered a rare glimpse into his involvement at the school but other than the ceremony, his time there has been kept under wraps...until now. Some of Barron's friends have spilled the tea about what his high school experience looked like behind closed doors.
Those familiar with Barron told the Daily Mail that the youngest Trump was a charming guy. They said, "Barron was very funny and sociable. He would start the most random conversations and could be very entertaining." Although his friends and school staff knew him as the charismatic Barron, it's reported he went by the alias "Jack" in an effort to protect his identity in the school's computer system. But this isn't the only weird detail about his high school experience as we are just scratching the surface.
Barron Trump avoided social media and cafeteria food
According to the Daily Mail, Melania Trump ran a tight ship and tried to keep Barron Trump out of the spotlight by not allowing him to appear on any of the school's social media accounts or in its yearbook. A friend explained, "His parents wanted him kept off of social media. He wasn't in the yearbook at all." It's not surprising Melania was strict about Barron's social media appearances as she's known to be protective of her son. One source told People in March 2023, "She is a doting mother to Barron and very protective of him." However, Barron's social media presence was not the only odd thing about his high school experience.
Barron's friends revealed he didn't have lunch with his peers — and it's not because they had stale, microwave pizza at Oxbridge Academy. A friend told the Daily Mail, "They had American food, Asian and Indian food. There was a salad bar, a fruit bar, on special holidays they would serve steak." The food was top-tier for a high school, so it seemed odd to his friends that he did not eat. They said, "Barron always went to the lunchroom to sit with his friends but he never ate any lunch. He never specifically said why, just that he would wait until he got home to eat. It was a little unusual."
Barron Trump's Secret Service detail was always nearby
Even after Donald Trump left the White House, Barron Trump still had Secret Service protection. Homeland Security rules allowed Barron Secret Service detail up until he turned 16. However, even after said milestone birthday, the Department of Homeland Security can assign security to family members of a former president if deemed necessary.
During Barron's graduation ceremony, there were Secret Service agents everywhere — some of which were for his father. But the extra security measures taken for the graduation were nothing new to Barron's classmates. The Daily Mail reported that the Secret Service would show up at 8:30 a.m. each day Barron attended school. One friend told the outlet, "The agents would stand right outside the door during class. If he went to the bathroom they would go with him and wait outside." It's not every day a high school student has such serious security, but Barron isn't your average teenager.
For the most part, kids grew used to Barron and his security's presence. One person explained to the Daily Mail, "It was a really big deal when he arrived and everyone wanted to get to know him. But after a while it became normalized. The kids barely took any notice of the Secret Service." However, there was one incident that occurred at a nearby Publix that sent Secret Service running in to protect Barron during a school lockdown until the threat was over, making it another odd moment in his high school experience.