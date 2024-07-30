Weird Details About Barron Trump's High School Experience Keep Spilling Out

High school is a time to make friends, join clubs and, of course, study hard. But being the kid of a former president can make one's experience a little different, much like it did for Barron Trump.

Barron attended Oxbridge Academy in Palm Beach, Florida, which is known for having a 100% college acceptance rate. However, not much is known about his high school experience. Barron's graduation, where Donald and Melania Trump cheered him on, offered a rare glimpse into his involvement at the school but other than the ceremony, his time there has been kept under wraps...until now. Some of Barron's friends have spilled the tea about what his high school experience looked like behind closed doors.

Those familiar with Barron told the Daily Mail that the youngest Trump was a charming guy. They said, "Barron was very funny and sociable. He would start the most random conversations and could be very entertaining." Although his friends and school staff knew him as the charismatic Barron, it's reported he went by the alias "Jack" in an effort to protect his identity in the school's computer system. But this isn't the only weird detail about his high school experience as we are just scratching the surface.