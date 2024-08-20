Barron Trump's Confirmed College Location Gives Melania An Excuse To Bail On The White House
Ever since Barron Trump graduated high school in May 2024, his choice of colleges has remained shrouded in mystery — until now. In a surprise move considering Donald Trump had no idea where Barron is going when asked in interviews over the summer, the former president broke the news that his youngest offspring has made a final decision. However, in true Trump fashion, Donald only teased the state where Barron will attend college, but not the name of the school. The family is saving that one for later, apparently.
"He's all set in a certain school that's very good," Trump told the New York Post before confirming that Barron would attend college somewhere in the state of New York. "He's always been a very good student, he's smart." According to the Post, Trump was asked if Barron is attending New York University, but he refused to provide specifics.
So, what do we know about this decision? Well, for starters, Barron Trump will not be attending the same college as his rumored ex-girlfriend Maddie. She's reportedly locked into University of Miami, and from the looks of things, Barron is getting the heck out of the Sunshine State. (Sorry, Maddie.) However, his college choice could keep Barron close to another woman in his life: His mom, who will be thrilled for an excuse not to live in the White House again.
Melania Trump will reportedly follow Barron to college
It's no secret that Melania and Barron Trump have an extremely close relationship. From an early age, the boy reportedly acquired his mom's Slovenian accent, and according to recent reports, he still speaks with the accent. Melania also used Barron's schooling as an excuse to spend minimal time in the White House during Donald Trump's first administration. Should Trump win the 2024 election, it looks likes Barron will keep Melania's streak going by attending college in New York.
In March, there was already speculation that Melania would ditch Mar-a-Lago and remain close to her son's side. "Melania's main job is taking care of Barron, and I think it's possible that she will follow him wherever he goes to school," a source told People. "Melania is all about Barron and her family. She has always been family-oriented, and in addition to some of the charity work she has done, staying ahead of family issues is her priority. She has a good life."
According to the source for People, one of those issues is that Barron is "shy and reserved." While it's great that Melania wants to make sure her special guy isn't lonely at college, having your mom tag along for your freshman year probably isn't the best way to make friends. That's going to have the opposite effect on Barron's social life.