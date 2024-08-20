Barron Trump's Confirmed College Location Gives Melania An Excuse To Bail On The White House

Ever since Barron Trump graduated high school in May 2024, his choice of colleges has remained shrouded in mystery — until now. In a surprise move considering Donald Trump had no idea where Barron is going when asked in interviews over the summer, the former president broke the news that his youngest offspring has made a final decision. However, in true Trump fashion, Donald only teased the state where Barron will attend college, but not the name of the school. The family is saving that one for later, apparently.

"He's all set in a certain school that's very good," Trump told the New York Post before confirming that Barron would attend college somewhere in the state of New York. "He's always been a very good student, he's smart." According to the Post, Trump was asked if Barron is attending New York University, but he refused to provide specifics.

So, what do we know about this decision? Well, for starters, Barron Trump will not be attending the same college as his rumored ex-girlfriend Maddie. She's reportedly locked into University of Miami, and from the looks of things, Barron is getting the heck out of the Sunshine State. (Sorry, Maddie.) However, his college choice could keep Barron close to another woman in his life: His mom, who will be thrilled for an excuse not to live in the White House again.