The Off-Putting Rumors About Barron Trump's Childhood That Give Us Chills

Being the son of Donald Trump has meant that rumors have followed Barron Trump his whole life. In fact, one of earliest pieces of gossip is that not everyone is convinced Donald is Barron's real father. The possibility that the former POTUS did not have a child with Melania Trump has been floated around for years. In September 2019, Donald flubbed his youngest's son's name, which caused many to speculate whether that was indeed his progeny. Stephen Colbert mercilessly roasted the then-president when he forgot Barron's name, and joked on an episode of "Late Night with Stephen Colbert" that Donald was possibly not involved in his youngest son's conception.

Rumors about the Barron's paternity persisted long after that gaffe. When a photo of the teenager towering over Melania and his dad surfaced, people joked online that Donald was clearly not the father. Some even speculated that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had fathered the youngster.

Besides the buzz about not being Donald's son there had also been speculation that Barron was a very ill-behaved child. Singer Aubrey O'Day, who had an apparent fling with Donald Trump Jr. in 2006, claimed to have proof on the matter. "I have texts of don jr telling me what a little s*** a**hole barron is," she tweeted in October 2020 (via JustJared). "[T]hey were on the private jet and barron didn't like his food so he threw the plate across the plane at the attendant," O'Day added. She was not the only one to make upsetting claims about Barron's childhood antics.