The Off-Putting Rumors About Barron Trump's Childhood That Give Us Chills
Being the son of Donald Trump has meant that rumors have followed Barron Trump his whole life. In fact, one of earliest pieces of gossip is that not everyone is convinced Donald is Barron's real father. The possibility that the former POTUS did not have a child with Melania Trump has been floated around for years. In September 2019, Donald flubbed his youngest's son's name, which caused many to speculate whether that was indeed his progeny. Stephen Colbert mercilessly roasted the then-president when he forgot Barron's name, and joked on an episode of "Late Night with Stephen Colbert" that Donald was possibly not involved in his youngest son's conception.
Rumors about the Barron's paternity persisted long after that gaffe. When a photo of the teenager towering over Melania and his dad surfaced, people joked online that Donald was clearly not the father. Some even speculated that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had fathered the youngster.
Besides the buzz about not being Donald's son there had also been speculation that Barron was a very ill-behaved child. Singer Aubrey O'Day, who had an apparent fling with Donald Trump Jr. in 2006, claimed to have proof on the matter. "I have texts of don jr telling me what a little s*** a**hole barron is," she tweeted in October 2020 (via JustJared). "[T]hey were on the private jet and barron didn't like his food so he threw the plate across the plane at the attendant," O'Day added. She was not the only one to make upsetting claims about Barron's childhood antics.
Barron Trump was allegedly violent towards nannies
Others have made claims that Barron Trump was wildly misbehaved as a youngster. In August, an X, formerly Twitter, user came forth with an unsettling claim about Donald Trump's youngest. "Hahaha, I literally saw Barron slap the f*** out of his nanny in Central Park after school," X user Mr. Weeks wrote. The tweet garnered significant attention, and to quiet the naysayers, Mr. Weeks followed it up with receipts proving he had met Barron. He uploaded a throwback selfie of himself and Barron as a child alongside other schoolmates. The X user, who lists himself as a "Behavior Specialist" in his bio, said that he worked as a nanny for the family of a kid who attended the same school as Barron. "I always had an end of the year celebration with all the boys ... this year, was the first time Barron asked to be a part of it," he wrote.
Discussion about Barron and his nanny had been a point of contention in the past. Previously, Melania Trump claimed Barron didn't have a nanny growing up. "I like to be hands-on. I think it's very important," she told People in September 2015. A month later however, Donald admitted the couple did indeed use a live-in nanny. "Yes, there is a young woman ... someone who works with Barron," he said in October 2015, per Page Six. Even though Barron had a nanny, Melania spent so much time with her son that she influenced the way he spoke.
Barron Trump's Slovenian accent
Speaking Slovenian was one skill Barron Trump picked up from Melania Trump as a child. Donald Trump and Melania Trump appeared on "Larry King Live" in 2010 which featured a quick video segment of Barron, who was 4-years-old at the time. The toddler had spent so much time with his Slovenia-born mother that he adopted her accent. "I like my suitcase ... I have to go to school now?" Barron was shown saying. Larry King commented on his accent, and Melania confirmed it was because little Barron was with her most of the time. "I think it's great," Donald said about his son's accent.
That appearance on "Larry King" was long before Trump became president, and Barron wound up being shielded from the limelight in the years that followed. The youngest Trump child kept a low-profile, so most of the public hadn't heard him speak since the Larry King interview. The long absence caused many to wonder if he had outgrown his childhood accent.
Years later, the rumors were not only about Barron's apparent Slovenian accent, but about his speaking ability as a whole. By his late teen years, it had been over a decade since the public had heard his voice. "Can Barron Von Trump actually speak?" an X user tweeted in May 2024. Around that same time people finally heard his voice when a candid video posted to X captured Barron speaking to a friend at an event, and sure enough, another X user pointed out that Barron still had the Slovenian accent.