The Truth About Why Barron Trump Didn't Have A Nanny Growing Up

It would be laughable to deny that the Trump kids were born with a silver spoon in their mouths. Donald Jr., Ivanka, Eric, Tiffany, and Barron grew up reveling in the privileges the wealth of their father, former president Donald Trump, afforded them. From living in a lavish penthouse to receiving Ivy League education (at least for some of them) to securing high-ranking positions within the Trump Organization, their upbringing was steeped in affluence. Even Donald himself branded them as "spoiled brats" in a 2004 "20/20" appearance. "But you know, they're basically good kids. And they've done very well. I've never been embarrassed by my children," he added.

If some say that the Trump children have a good head on their shoulders, it's probably because of their nannies, at least for Don, Ivanka, and Eric. Donald busied himself with expanding his empire while they were growing up, while their mother, Ivana, was occupied with projects and businesses of her own. As New York Magazine reported, much of the parenting fell on the shoulders of two Irish nannies that Ivana had hired: Dorothy and Bridget. "Dorothy is my second mother," Eric dished in Ivana's memoir.

However, Barron's upbringing was starkly different from that of his older siblings, as his mom, Melania, insisted on a more hands-on approach. While he reportedly was given the Trump treatment right from when he was born, including a floor all to himself, Melania was (and still is) at his beck and call, eliminating the need for additional help — or so she maintained.