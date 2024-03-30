Is Donald Trump Really Barron's Father? Not Everyone Is Convinced

Donald Trump and his third wife, Melania Trump, welcomed Barron Trump in March 2006, a year after tying the knot. The timeline is pretty straight-forward, but not everyone agrees. As Donald's most reclusive child, Barron has inspired interest in his personal life. But there are good reasons he stays out of the spotlight. For one, he was a child throughout his father's presidency. And his mother, who only has one child, is very protective of him.

But Melania's efforts haven't been able to keep conspiracy theories from spreading. Some are so out there that the Trumps probably have given them no thought, like the one that claims they have a time machine and that Barron is actually the character in Ingersoll Lockwood's 1893 book "Baron Trump's Marvelous Underground Journey," Newsweek noted. Others, however, are a lot more damaging and have prompted a response from the Trumps. One such theory claims Donald isn't Barron's biological father.

The belief was partly inspired by Donald himself, when he seemingly forgot Barron is his child in a 2019 press announcement at the White House to announce his and Melania's joint efforts to combat vaping. "That's how the first lady got involved. She's got a son — together — that's a beautiful young man," he said. For many pundits, Donald's blunder simply showed how uninvolved a parent he is. "He's like the world's worst dad. It's like him and Darth Vader," Trevor Noah joked on "The Daily Show." But many others took his comments a bit more literally.