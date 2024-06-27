Could Barron Trump Go To The Same College As His Rumored Ex? She Dropped A Clue It's Possible

Barron Trump may have thought he would be able to escape his rumored ex as he goes off to college, but that might not be the case.

TikTok user, Maddie, had shared a video on the social media platform in 2020, claiming she was once the youngest Trump's girlfriend. She wrote, "I went to school with Barron Trump, and he was my first 'bf.' When Trump was elected he brought the entire class to the White House. We gotta save bae!" Maddie then clipped photos of her class in the White House alongside Barron and his father, Donald Trump. Years later, Maddie has posted another bombshell TikTok, dropping hints she may be attending the same school as Barron.

Barron's college choice has been heavily speculated among news outlets as he has graduated high school. There have been a lot of schools thrown into the conversation, one of which has been the University of Miami. Although nothing has been confirmed just yet, if he chooses to go to the University of Miami he may run into his ex on campus. Maddie posted a TikTok video showing the colleges she applied to and whether she got accepted. One of them was the Florida institution. Who knows, maybe going to the same college will give them the opportunity to rekindle their rumored romance, or perhaps, they'll avoid each other at all costs.