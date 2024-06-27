Could Barron Trump Go To The Same College As His Rumored Ex? She Dropped A Clue It's Possible
Barron Trump may have thought he would be able to escape his rumored ex as he goes off to college, but that might not be the case.
TikTok user, Maddie, had shared a video on the social media platform in 2020, claiming she was once the youngest Trump's girlfriend. She wrote, "I went to school with Barron Trump, and he was my first 'bf.' When Trump was elected he brought the entire class to the White House. We gotta save bae!" Maddie then clipped photos of her class in the White House alongside Barron and his father, Donald Trump. Years later, Maddie has posted another bombshell TikTok, dropping hints she may be attending the same school as Barron.
Barron's college choice has been heavily speculated among news outlets as he has graduated high school. There have been a lot of schools thrown into the conversation, one of which has been the University of Miami. Although nothing has been confirmed just yet, if he chooses to go to the University of Miami he may run into his ex on campus. Maddie posted a TikTok video showing the colleges she applied to and whether she got accepted. One of them was the Florida institution. Who knows, maybe going to the same college will give them the opportunity to rekindle their rumored romance, or perhaps, they'll avoid each other at all costs.
Barron Trump's rumored ex spilled the tea on relationship
If Barron Trump and his rumored ex, Maddie, do bump into each other at the University of Miami, it may not be all bad. Based on what she has said about Barron online, it doesn't seem like the pair ended on bad terms. After posting the TikTok video claiming she was one of the public figure's exes, hundreds of comments wanted to get to know the youngest Trump on a more personal level and Maddie was willing to talk. She responded to a handful of questions about Barron. After being asked whether he was a good person, she replied, "The best." She even went on to talk about some of his physical attributes as one user asked what Barron's voice sounds like. She responded, "it's really deep," before adding a smirking face emoji. Even though he and Maddie supposedly called it quits, it seems he still has an affect on the TikTok user.
Being charming appears to be one of Barron's strong suits. Not only did he leave a good impression on his rumored ex, but those who have had the opportunity to get to know him have shared similar sentiments. A source told the Daily Mail, "Barron is handsome, tall — taller even than his father — and very knowledgeable for someone his age." Although he tends to live a more private life, Barron continues to intrigue many, especially with the decision surrounding his college choice.
Donald Trump said Barron's college decision is still up in the air
Barron Trump has the pick of the litter when it comes to his college choices. In an interview with Fox News, in early June 2024, Donald Trump gave insight into how college decisions are looking for his youngest son. He shared, "He's tall, good-looking ... guy's a very good student. And he's applied to colleges and gets into everywhere he goes. He's very sought after from the standpoint he's a very smart guy. He's a very tall guy. And he's a great kid."
Like we previously mentioned, there has been a lot of universities that have been talked about when it comes to the next step in Barron's schooling career. Many thought that he would attend the University of Pennsylvania after the former U.S. president hinted at the possibility. However, it seems that Barron hasn't made up his mind. In May 2024, while speaking at an event at Mar-a-Lago, Donald didn't even appear to know where Barron will go as he shared that his decision is still up in the air. Trump said (via Newsweek), "Right now, he's doing a great job. He has great marks. He's going to be going to college soon. And we're looking at some colleges that are different [than] they were two months ago." Barron's college decision continues to remain tightly under wraps, and at this rate, we may not know where he will attend school until he's actually on campus.