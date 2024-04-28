What Barron Trump's Supposed Ex-Girlfriend Said About Him

The ironic thing about Barron Trump is everyone knows who he is, but nobody outside of his circle truly knows what he's like. As the youngest son of Donald and Melania Trump, Barron has been in the limelight pretty much since the day he was born. The public barely has an inkling of the true personality of the former first son, but according to his elementary school classmate and supposed ex-girlfriend, Barron is a genuinely stand-up guy.

While Barron grew up before our very eyes — literally, too, as he's reportedly over six feet tall now — the Trumps have made efforts to shield him from the spotlight and let him be a normal kid. When his father was president, the White House even not-so-subtly reminded everyone in 2017 to back off Barron. "It is a longstanding tradition that the children of Presidents are afforded the opportunity to grow up outside of the political spotlight," their statement read (via Axios). "The White House fully expects this tradition to continue." But Melania, ever the doting mother, occasionally let slip her fondness for "Little Donald," as she refers to him. "He is a very strong-minded, very special, smart boy. He is independent and opinionated and knows exactly what he wants," she told Parenting.com.

As for the girl who claims to have been Barron's girlfriend? She's singing praises about him, too. Whether it's just remnants of puppy love or genuine admiration, Barron appears to be her favorite Trump.