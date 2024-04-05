Barron Trump Towers Over Pals In Rare Snap Without Family

Barron Trump is stepping out into the public eye more than ever before, but it's his height that has people talking.

On Easter weekend in March, Barron made a rare appearance with his mother, Melania Trump, as they enjoyed the day at Mar-a-Lago. A photo of the two took off on social media as Barron towered over his mother, who is relatively tall for a woman, standing at 5 feet, 11 inches. It was clear from the image that the youngest Trump was on the taller side, but this latest photo of him with some friends proves just how much Barron towers over people.

A rare photo of Barron without his family, standing by close friends, was posted by Justin Waller to X, formerly known as Twitter. Waller captioned the post, "Good evening. Let's take this country back." But truly, no one was looking at the caption as Barron stood tall in the middle alongside Waller, entrepreneur Patrick Bet-David, MMA fighter Colby Covington, and Bo Loudon, per Newsweek. Loudon was the only one around Barron's age, but he towered over him and the rest of the grown men. It's not surprising, considering Barron is 6 feet, 7 inches at 18 years old; talk about a confidence boost! Still, it's a bit shocking to see him next to grown adults and towering over them, as his height has taken over the conversation anytime he steps out in public.