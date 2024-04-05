Barron Trump Towers Over Pals In Rare Snap Without Family
Barron Trump is stepping out into the public eye more than ever before, but it's his height that has people talking.
On Easter weekend in March, Barron made a rare appearance with his mother, Melania Trump, as they enjoyed the day at Mar-a-Lago. A photo of the two took off on social media as Barron towered over his mother, who is relatively tall for a woman, standing at 5 feet, 11 inches. It was clear from the image that the youngest Trump was on the taller side, but this latest photo of him with some friends proves just how much Barron towers over people.
A rare photo of Barron without his family, standing by close friends, was posted by Justin Waller to X, formerly known as Twitter. Waller captioned the post, "Good evening. Let's take this country back." But truly, no one was looking at the caption as Barron stood tall in the middle alongside Waller, entrepreneur Patrick Bet-David, MMA fighter Colby Covington, and Bo Loudon, per Newsweek. Loudon was the only one around Barron's age, but he towered over him and the rest of the grown men. It's not surprising, considering Barron is 6 feet, 7 inches at 18 years old; talk about a confidence boost! Still, it's a bit shocking to see him next to grown adults and towering over them, as his height has taken over the conversation anytime he steps out in public.
People can't stop talking about Barron's height
Good evening.— JWaller7 (@Waller7J) April 3, 2024
Let’s take this country back.. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/A82O6YxZJE
Barron Trump's height steals the show anytime he makes a public appearance, and this latest photo with his pals is no different. People have continuously been shocked by how the 6-foot-7-inch figure makes everyone around him look so short. One person tweeted, "Can't believe how tall Barron is and he looks exactly like a young Donald." It's true — Barron has not only grown tremendously, but he is also taking after his father, Donald Trump, more and more each day. His blond locks and facial structure, matched with a suit, makes him a mini-me of the former president.
Despite him taking after his father, Barron's stunning height transformation has many asking about his potential future in sports. One tweet said, "Barron Trump should've hooped instead of being Donald's son cause he tall as h***." Listen, Barron may not be stepping out on the court anytime soon, but the internet sure thinks he should.
Besides online users being in awe of his stature, his father, Donald, also can't stop talking about Barron's height. While speaking with Moms for America in November 2023, the former president gushed about how tall his son is. He said, "He's a tall guy, very tall ... I'd say six-eight." Donald may have been an inch off as Barron is 6 feet, 7 inches, but nonetheless, the youngest Trump's height is still newsworthy.