T.J. Holmes And Amy Robach Officially Get The Boot From GMA During Ongoing Affair Drama

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach have been in hot waters with ABC since November 2022. According to Daily Mail, the two GMA anchors have been in a secret romantic relationship with each other for six months, despite being married to different people. The media outlet obtained photos of the two at a New York bar and at a weekend getaway trip in upstate New York. It was also reported that viewers could sense the chemistry between the two anchors before their relationship was outed.

Once the news broke out about their alleged affair, Holmes and Robach defended the timeline of their relationship. "This was two consenting adults who were each separated," a source told People, mentioning that both of them broke up with their respective spouses in August 2022 before they started romantically seeing each other. "They were both separated so they felt very comfortable dating in the open after that."

Shortly after, Holmes and Robach were both taken off air so ABC could investigate the alleged affair. "The investigation is trying to find out what staff saw before it was exposed in the media," an insider told Us Weekly. It was reported that the investigation was mainly looking into how the secret relationship affected the workplace environment. And now it looks like ABC has made their decision on what to do with these co-anchors.