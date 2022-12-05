Crisis Management Expert Breaks Down Amy Robach And TJ Holmes' GMA Absence - Exclusive

Nearly a week after a trove of possibly incriminating photographs hit the internet, social media still can't stop talking about the alleged affair between "Good Morning America" anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. An unnamed source told People that Robach and husband Andrew Shue were about to finalize their divorce when the news of her relationship with Holmes broke, while a different source told Page Six that Holmes' wife Marilee Fiebig was "blindsided" by the news.

Whatever the truth of everyone's current relationship status, it first looked as if Robach and Holmes were going to attempt business as usual. They appeared, as always, on "GMA3" the following day, and Entertainment Tonight reported that they weren't going to face any disciplinary action from ABC. Clearly, something changed, because Page Six has now reported that ABC News president Kim Godwin said in an internal call that the two anchors were being temporarily taken off the air. "After a lot of thought, I am taking Amy and T.J. off the air as we figure this out," Godwin said, saying that the romance had become too much of a distraction.

To better understand this apparent about-face, Nicki Swift asked crisis management expert Eden Gillott of Gillott Communications for her take.