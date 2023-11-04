What College Life Is Really Like For Reese Witherspoon's Son Deacon

Reese Witherspoon's kids are growing up fast. So fast that Witherspoon's oldest son, Deacon Phillippe, is now in college. Although judging by a recent Instagram story that the teen posted, it looks like Deacon's dorm room could do with a mother's touch. Deacon and his sister, Ava Phillippe, are Reese's two oldest children, whom she shares with her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe.

Witherspoon was a young mom when she had Ava in 1999. Per Today, the actor was only 23, so it's little surprise that the two look more like sisters than mother and daughter. Deacon followed in 2003, and like his sibling, he's the perfect mix of his genetically blessed parents' DNA. Witherspoon and Ryan divorced in 2008. She walked down the aisle with her second husband, Jim Toth, in 2011, and the couple share her third child, Tennessee Toth. In March, they announced they were divorcing after 12 years of marriage.

Witherspoon's kids are helping her readjust to the single life. They were by her side to celebrate her first post-divorce Mother's Day. Witherspoon posted pics of Deacon and Tennessee clowning around with her mom. "Still laughing about this whole brunch," she captioned the snaps, commenting that the "last slide is the truth." The final image is a picture of an owl, with "I plan to love you, nurture you, and give you enough dysfunction to make you funny" written above it. Witherspoon will need a sense of humor when she sees her son's dorm room.