The Trump Family's History Of College Choices, Explained

Donald Trump had five children with three different women across four different decades. As such, they had different upbringings and influences in their lives. But when it comes to higher education, the Trump children have similar preferences. From Donald himself all the way down to Tiffany Trump, the Trumps have graduated from either the University of Pennsylvania or Georgetown University — or both. The last Trump may still choose to break tradition.

Barron Trump, who graduated from high school in May 2024, has yet to announce his future plans. While Barron's college choice is still unclear, his father has offered a few clues. In September 2023, Donald revealed his youngest kid was considering sticking to tradition and attending the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, though he admitted he hadn't made up his mind. "Those are the things we're talking about right now," he said on "The Megyn Kelly Show." In April 2024, The Daily Beast reported he was speculated to go to New York University.

A month later, Donald confirmed Barron was looking into options beyond the initial choices. "He's doing a great job. He has great marks. He's going to be going to college soon. And we're looking at some colleges that are different [than] they were two months ago," Donald said during an event in Mar-a-Lago (via Newsweek). Barron will have to decide soon. It sounds like he will most likely follow his own path, which might make him the second Trump to not graduate from Penn.