Leaked Snaps Of Barron Trump At College Are A Tragic Reminder Of His Unusual Experience
In case you missed it, Barron Trump has officially entered his college era. After months of Donald Trump boasting about his youngest supposedly getting accepted into every school under the sun, the big reveal came: Barron has chosen to go to New York University. The former first son has actually already hit the books — Secret Service detail in tow, of course. Unfortunately, this all but guarantees that with that kind of baggage, Barron's chances of having a normal college experience are basically zero — and leaked snaps, like the one below of him flanked by Secret Service agents, are a tragic reminder of that.
Barron Trump with his posse on college campus...
🎥 @KarluskaP pic.twitter.com/6TWlLJilxN
— ZZZ (@AskMeLaterOn) September 14, 2024
Naturally, Donald's bursting with pride that Barron is following in his business school footsteps. Sure, he didn't stick with the family tradition of heading to Wharton at UPenn like his dad and most of his older siblings, but that hasn't stopped Donald from talking up his youngest. "He's a very smart guy, and he'll be going to Stern Business School, which is a great school at NYU," he shared with the Daily Mail. "He's a very high-aptitude child, but he's no longer a child. He's just passed into something beyond child-dom."
And Barron's definitely moved beyond "child-dom." Even though the White House days are long behind him, the spotlight isn't. Now that he's navigating NYU, his classmates are keeping a close eye on him, and of course, photos of Barron — snapped without his permission — are already circulating on social media. And that's probably going to continue throughout his entire university life.
Barron will always have people watching his every move
Barron Trump hasn't even made it through his first semester, and already, the poor guy can't catch a break. Unlike Malia and Sasha Obama, who enjoyed some privacy during their college years, Barron is under a much brighter spotlight. In just his first few days on campus, photos and videos of him surfaced all over social media — from walking to class to chatting with classmates to simply sitting in a lecture hall. He was even caught leaving Trump Tower and arriving at school. Can the guy not breathe without someone snapping a picture?
Barron Trump is all over TikTok. He's taking over NYU. pic.twitter.com/bANanwzXjJ
— johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) September 16, 2024
Unfortunately, that's the price of being born into the limelight — especially when your dad happens to be one of the most polarizing figures in modern politics. And let's be honest, Barron's quiet, media-shy persona only adds to the intrigue, making him even more of a target for curious onlookers, including his classmates. At this point, he's just going to have to get used to cameras clicking every time he turns around. Even Donald Trump can't help but acknowledge the attention Barron is drawing.
"You're pretty popular. He might be more popular than Don and Eric — we gotta talk about this," Donald joked when Barron made his debut at a campaign rally. "Welcome to the scene, Barron, I don't know. He had such a nice, easy life. Now it's a little bit changed. Special guy, right?"
A normal college experience is not in the cards for him
But even if the hype surrounding Barron Trump tapers down, he's not exactly in the clear. According to Paul Eckloff, a former Secret Service agent who has worked with presidential families, including the Trumps, Barron could still catch flak simply because of his father. As we all know by now, Donald Trump is always in the headlines for something. "With the negative press and negative public sentiment in certain quarters for former president Trump, that could bleed over to his son — unjustly so, he's not his father," he told Newsweek.
Despite all this, Barron's classmates say he's doing his best to fit in — with a little help from his security team. "The Secret Service — they give him a little bit of a space and breathing room," one of his fellow freshmen told The U.S. Sun, while another pointed out that Barron's impossible to miss, thanks to his height. "Obviously he's very known. Not even just from his status. Also just physically, you can tell [who he is] he's clearly really tall."
But despite being a Trump, Barron isn't flaunting his last name for any special treatment, which they appreciate. "He doesn't like to use that privilege and use that, I guess, prestige to influence other people," they added." You know he's trying to be as normal as possible." As for the attention he's garnering? His classmates are apparently used to it. As one student noted, "Yeah, there's a lot of wealthy kids in really good positions in life but, like, no one cares, you know?"