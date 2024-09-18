Leaked Snaps Of Barron Trump At College Are A Tragic Reminder Of His Unusual Experience

In case you missed it, Barron Trump has officially entered his college era. After months of Donald Trump boasting about his youngest supposedly getting accepted into every school under the sun, the big reveal came: Barron has chosen to go to New York University. The former first son has actually already hit the books — Secret Service detail in tow, of course. Unfortunately, this all but guarantees that with that kind of baggage, Barron's chances of having a normal college experience are basically zero — and leaked snaps, like the one below of him flanked by Secret Service agents, are a tragic reminder of that.

Naturally, Donald's bursting with pride that Barron is following in his business school footsteps. Sure, he didn't stick with the family tradition of heading to Wharton at UPenn like his dad and most of his older siblings, but that hasn't stopped Donald from talking up his youngest. "He's a very smart guy, and he'll be going to Stern Business School, which is a great school at NYU," he shared with the Daily Mail. "He's a very high-aptitude child, but he's no longer a child. He's just passed into something beyond child-dom."

And Barron's definitely moved beyond "child-dom." Even though the White House days are long behind him, the spotlight isn't. Now that he's navigating NYU, his classmates are keeping a close eye on him, and of course, photos of Barron — snapped without his permission — are already circulating on social media. And that's probably going to continue throughout his entire university life.