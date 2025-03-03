Why Goldie Hawn's Oscars 2025 Appearance Has Everyone Worried
Goldie Hawn's appearance at the 2025 Oscars has sent social media into a worry spiral. In case you skipped watching the star-studded event, Hawn popped up alongside "The Amazing Spider-Man" star Andrew Garfield to present the Best Animated Feature Film and Best Animated Short categories, and social media is expressing concerns over her appearance. As you can see in the clip below, Garfield held tightly to the 79-year-old's hands for the duration of their segment. Hawn also asked Garfield to take over teleprompter duties, citing her poor eyesight. "Can you, sweetheart, could you read that? I can't read it. I'm completely blind," she said before jumbling her words slightly. "Cataracts." Hawn also mumbled at times, possibly because she couldn't follow the pre-written script.
Andrew Garfield and Goldie Hawn presenting best animated film pic.twitter.com/bYAXTP7F6O
— Linny (@murderesselinny) March 3, 2025
However, social media has different theories. One user, for example, questioned the star's well-being. "Is Goldie hawn ok?" tweeted one user on X, formerly known as Twitter, prompting another to respond: "I asked myself the same exact thing." The original poster also wrote that they didn't think the audience should've been laughing at Hawn. "Ppl was laughing but I don't think she was trying to be funny," they wrote.
Another user theorized whether the actor was on medication or under alcoholic influence. "It would have been fun to see Goldie Hawn tonight, but she is either on some medication or had too many mimosas before the show," they wrote. Meanwhile, another chalked up any abnormalities to her age, writing, "It's kinda sad to see Goldie Hawn like this. I guess age gets us all."
Goldie Hawn seemed to do slightly better in rehearsals
Goldie Hawn's 2025 Oscars appearance may have registered as a little odd or troublesome, but it's possible the live broadcast threw her off her game a little. For example, AP News reported on the pre-Oscars rehearsals that all presenters underwent, and they didn't note any major oddities in Hawn's rehearsal with Andrew Garfield, other than that she had a "flub" at the mic. The moment, per the outlet, garnered laughter from the room before they moved on. They also revealed that she and Garfield worked much better together in rehearsals than on stage, as they lightly chatted as they awaited their turn.
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell on The Oscars red carpet. #Oscars #Oscars2025 pic.twitter.com/J4cocpTZ7e
— Signature Entertainment 🎬 (@SignatureEntUK) March 2, 2025
Hawn also did better in her pre-Oscars red carpet walk. In a clip posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, Hawn seemed to be in great spirits as she posed alongside her longtime partner Kurt Russell. As you can see, Hawn and Russell engaged in light chit-chat as the cameras flashed in their faces, before Russell stepped aside and let her have the spotlight. Alone, Hawn seemed confident and alert as they took her photos, suggesting that her onstage presentation may have been a fluke. Then again, as mentioned above, the veteran actor is nearing 80 years old as of March 2025, so little flubs aren't exactly unexpected.