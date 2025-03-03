Why Goldie Hawn's Oscars 2025 Appearance Has Everyone Worried

Goldie Hawn's appearance at the 2025 Oscars has sent social media into a worry spiral. In case you skipped watching the star-studded event, Hawn popped up alongside "The Amazing Spider-Man" star Andrew Garfield to present the Best Animated Feature Film and Best Animated Short categories, and social media is expressing concerns over her appearance. As you can see in the clip below, Garfield held tightly to the 79-year-old's hands for the duration of their segment. Hawn also asked Garfield to take over teleprompter duties, citing her poor eyesight. "Can you, sweetheart, could you read that? I can't read it. I'm completely blind," she said before jumbling her words slightly. "Cataracts." Hawn also mumbled at times, possibly because she couldn't follow the pre-written script.

Andrew Garfield and Goldie Hawn presenting best animated film pic.twitter.com/bYAXTP7F6O — Linny (@murderesselinny) March 3, 2025

However, social media has different theories. One user, for example, questioned the star's well-being. "Is Goldie hawn ok?" tweeted one user on X, formerly known as Twitter, prompting another to respond: "I asked myself the same exact thing." The original poster also wrote that they didn't think the audience should've been laughing at Hawn. "Ppl was laughing but I don't think she was trying to be funny," they wrote.

Another user theorized whether the actor was on medication or under alcoholic influence. "It would have been fun to see Goldie Hawn tonight, but she is either on some medication or had too many mimosas before the show," they wrote. Meanwhile, another chalked up any abnormalities to her age, writing, "It's kinda sad to see Goldie Hawn like this. I guess age gets us all."