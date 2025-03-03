Halle Berry's Bold Words To Adrien Brody's Girlfriend Before Their Spicy Oscars 2025 Kiss

Halle Berry gave Georgina Chapman a quick heads-up before she stole a passionate peck from Adrien Brody, saying, "Sorry Georgina, but I gotta do it." Does this make Berry a girl's girl?

In case you missed this fact about Halle Berry's life: Way back in 2003, it was Brody who first bestowed a big smoocharoo on an unsuspecting Berry while she presented him with the Best Actor award for his role in "The Pianist." Afterward, he joked, "I bet they didn't tell you that was in the gift bag." While Brody's impromptu action garnered many laughs from the audience, Berry initially felt confused about the awkward kiss, and Brody has recently been criticized for the nonconsensual move.

"We live in a very conscious time, which is a wonderful thing. And nothing that I ever do or have done or would've done is ever done with the intention of making anyone feel bad," he maintained during an interview with Variety in February about his behavior. Perhaps, however, Berry's recent move proves once and for all that the Brody/Berry affectionate banter is all in good fun.