Halle Berry's Bold Words To Adrien Brody's Girlfriend Before Their Spicy Oscars 2025 Kiss
The kissing bandit strikes again! It seems Halle Berry had one thing on her mind while on the Oscars 2025 red carpet: retribution. As evidenced in a video shared on the Academy Awards official Instagram account, Berry came out of nowhere to plant a big fat one on Best Actor nominee Adrien Brody. "A reunion 22 years in the making," the caption read. But that's not all. Berry posted the public display of retribution on her Instagram as well. "Surpriseee [Adrien Brody]!! I had to get some payback," she wrote, adding a winking face emoji.
It should be noted, however, that Brody's girlfriend, Georgina Chapman, was also present for the surprise smooch. Eek. But, as it turns out, Berry issued a bold warning to her before she locked lips with her man.
Halle Berry just had to do it
Halle Berry gave Georgina Chapman a quick heads-up before she stole a passionate peck from Adrien Brody, saying, "Sorry Georgina, but I gotta do it." Does this make Berry a girl's girl?
In case you missed this fact about Halle Berry's life: Way back in 2003, it was Brody who first bestowed a big smoocharoo on an unsuspecting Berry while she presented him with the Best Actor award for his role in "The Pianist." Afterward, he joked, "I bet they didn't tell you that was in the gift bag." While Brody's impromptu action garnered many laughs from the audience, Berry initially felt confused about the awkward kiss, and Brody has recently been criticized for the nonconsensual move.
"We live in a very conscious time, which is a wonderful thing. And nothing that I ever do or have done or would've done is ever done with the intention of making anyone feel bad," he maintained during an interview with Variety in February about his behavior. Perhaps, however, Berry's recent move proves once and for all that the Brody/Berry affectionate banter is all in good fun.