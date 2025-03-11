Karoline Leavitt's Latest Grandma Look Could've Used Some Pointers From Kimberly Guilfoyle
Karoline Leavitt was back with another White House briefing on March 11 — and it wasn't just her statement about how President Donald Trump won't break his promises to the American people that had us doing a double take. In a post on X, formerly Twitter, shared by Acyn, senior digital editor for MeidasTouch, Leavitt is seen standing at the podium wearing a mint green, tweed dress with short sleeves and silver embellishments along the collar and pockets. While she's usually buttoned-up during her briefings, Leavitt's outfit totally missed the mark and aged her more than her 27 years.
Meanwhile, Kimberly Guilfoyle, whose inappropriate outfits reportedly landed her on Trump's bad list, looked elegant and chic in a white dress of a similar material as Leavitt's a week prior.
"A fabulous day supporting an incredible cause! Grateful to be part of the @bigdogranchrescue #WineWomenAndShoes event, helping rescue and rehome our cherished pups. Cheers to strong women and making a difference!" she posted on Instagram. It seems Guilfoyle had a noticeable style change before her split with Donald Trump Jr. Perhaps she could show Leavitt how to dress classy without looking like a grandmother?
Karoline Leavitt's home is also giving coastal grandmother
It seems Karoline Leavitt just loves the grandma aesthetic and her home decor reflects just that. In a July 2024 Instagram pic of her holding her infant son, Nicholas Robert, details of an airy room in her home can be seen. It looked to be a living area with a bright and airy feel, but the white chairs with large beaded accents and striped pillows looked like they came right out of a Nancy Meyers set.
Before Leavitt became White House press secretary, her aesthetic was a lot more provocative. In May 2023, she posted a selfie of herself at a basketball game wearing a bright green spaghetti strap tank top that showed off her curves and a pair of white jeans. She referenced her 2022 loss after running for the House of Representatives in New Hampshire's first congressional district with her caption, "'I'm taking my talents to South Beach...'" At least Leavitt switched up her look for the White House or no one would take her seriously.