Karoline Leavitt's Latest Grandma Look Could've Used Some Pointers From Kimberly Guilfoyle

Karoline Leavitt was back with another White House briefing on March 11 — and it wasn't just her statement about how President Donald Trump won't break his promises to the American people that had us doing a double take. In a post on X, formerly Twitter, shared by Acyn, senior digital editor for MeidasTouch, Leavitt is seen standing at the podium wearing a mint green, tweed dress with short sleeves and silver embellishments along the collar and pockets. While she's usually buttoned-up during her briefings, Leavitt's outfit totally missed the mark and aged her more than her 27 years.

Meanwhile, Kimberly Guilfoyle, whose inappropriate outfits reportedly landed her on Trump's bad list, looked elegant and chic in a white dress of a similar material as Leavitt's a week prior.

"A fabulous day supporting an incredible cause! Grateful to be part of the @bigdogranchrescue #WineWomenAndShoes event, helping rescue and rehome our cherished pups. Cheers to strong women and making a difference!" she posted on Instagram. It seems Guilfoyle had a noticeable style change before her split with Donald Trump Jr. Perhaps she could show Leavitt how to dress classy without looking like a grandmother?