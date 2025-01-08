Kimberly Guilfoyle's Noticeable Style Change Before Bombshell Don Jr. Split
Once photos surfaced of Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson holding hands while celebrating her birthday weekend, it didn't take long for him and Kimberly Guilfoyle to publicly call it quits. Those snaps came out on December 10, and by the following day, outlets reported details of the split. "Don and Kimberly broke up before the election and started to divide assets around the end of September," an insider told Us Weekly. According to the source, Guilfoyle and her fiancé kept it hush-hush; they didn't want to draw attention until after Donald Trump was elected. Even though they kept it under wraps, there were signs that predicted Guilfoyle and Don's split.
Just over a month before the pair went public with the split, Guilfoyle made several Instagram posts where she dressed noticeably different from her usual form-fitting, low-cut dresses. On October 27, the Rumble media member shared a carousel of photos of a visit to Pennsylvania that included meeting and taking photos with fans. Guilfoyle was dressed more casually than we are accustomed to seeing — she rocked black leggings with a black top and a loose-fitting zip-up pink sweater. It was a surprisingly non-revealing outfit. A few days later, Guilfoyle served up another carousel from the Keystone State, where she sported a similar outfit. She again stuck with an athleisure look, wearing black leggings and a black sweater. Guilfoyle continued her version of laidback wear when she uploaded a post from North Carolina on November 3. In those snaps, she still swapped out mini-dresses for black leggings. Likely unable to help herself, Guilfoyle did wear a low-cut top, but it was covered by a zip-up sweater she left unzipped.
Not long after making these posts, news trickled in that Don wasn't a fan of Guilfoyle's style.
Donald Trump Jr. was tired of Kimberly Guilfoyle's dresses
After the split became public, news trickled in that Kimberly Guilfoyle's inappropriate outfits contributed to the breakup with Donald Trump Jr. Just a few days after the photos of him and Bettina Anderson circulated, a source told People that Junior had reached a sartorial breaking point. "Don Jr. has been telling people for months that Kim is so uptight and always dresses so professionally in these kinds of dresses and high heels, and never looks relaxed or casual," the insider said in an article published December 12. "The tight dresses need to go and she has been told that," they added. Another source told the publication that Donnie Jr. was eager to appease Donald Trump by shacking up with a younger model.
It didn't take long to revert back to her default style, as Guilfoyle rocked a busty dress days after that report was published. She was photographed at an event on December 17 wearing a dark blue minidress that had three-quarter sleeves, and as had become her signature look, the piece had a plunging neckline.
Guilfoyle had donned plenty of similarly revealing dresses in September after the initial reports about Junior and Anderson had circulated. A video was uploaded to Instagram by her designer friend, Oscar Lopez, where she rocked several scintillating dresses. That included a yellow number that was backless and had a plunging neckline. Later that month, Guilfoyle continued to rock revenge-style dresses that flaunted her curves. Even though the two were in turmoil, they took a trip to the Balkans as part of the campaign trail for Don's dad's presidential run. The former "The Five" host uploaded a carousel of pics from the overseas trip, including multiple dresses with low-cut necklines.