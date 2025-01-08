Kimberly Guilfoyle's Noticeable Style Change Before Bombshell Don Jr. Split

Once photos surfaced of Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson holding hands while celebrating her birthday weekend, it didn't take long for him and Kimberly Guilfoyle to publicly call it quits. Those snaps came out on December 10, and by the following day, outlets reported details of the split. "Don and Kimberly broke up before the election and started to divide assets around the end of September," an insider told Us Weekly. According to the source, Guilfoyle and her fiancé kept it hush-hush; they didn't want to draw attention until after Donald Trump was elected. Even though they kept it under wraps, there were signs that predicted Guilfoyle and Don's split.

Just over a month before the pair went public with the split, Guilfoyle made several Instagram posts where she dressed noticeably different from her usual form-fitting, low-cut dresses. On October 27, the Rumble media member shared a carousel of photos of a visit to Pennsylvania that included meeting and taking photos with fans. Guilfoyle was dressed more casually than we are accustomed to seeing — she rocked black leggings with a black top and a loose-fitting zip-up pink sweater. It was a surprisingly non-revealing outfit. A few days later, Guilfoyle served up another carousel from the Keystone State, where she sported a similar outfit. She again stuck with an athleisure look, wearing black leggings and a black sweater. Guilfoyle continued her version of laidback wear when she uploaded a post from North Carolina on November 3. In those snaps, she still swapped out mini-dresses for black leggings. Likely unable to help herself, Guilfoyle did wear a low-cut top, but it was covered by a zip-up sweater she left unzipped.

Not long after making these posts, news trickled in that Don wasn't a fan of Guilfoyle's style.