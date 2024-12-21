Kimberly Guilfoyle Sports Very Busty Dress As Don Jr. Split Explodes

Since news that Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. secretly called off their engagement finally leaked, all the revenge dresses Guilfoyle wore beforehand make so much more sense. For most of 2024, it was speculated that Guilfoyle and Don Jr. were on the rocks, with their public appearances becoming more and more estranged. Now that it's clear Guilfoyle's party girl reputation led to the dissolution of their engagement, both she and Don Jr. have found different paths for moving on. For her part, Guilfoyle is sticking to her true colors: wearing outfits that show off her assets.

In a recent Instagram post, Guilfoyle is seen cozying up next to fellow MAGA socialite Sammy Balyasny. Guilfoyle is sporting a navy blue dress that both reveals her killer legs and draws the eye to her bust. As much as she may be trying to use her hair extensions to cover everything up, the cut of the dress is precariously low. Balyasny captioned the post, "America, meet your next Ambassador to [Greece] Kimberly Guilfoyle" — a reminder that Guilfoyle has not only been broken up with, but banished to Greece.