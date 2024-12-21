Kimberly Guilfoyle Sports Very Busty Dress As Don Jr. Split Explodes
Since news that Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. secretly called off their engagement finally leaked, all the revenge dresses Guilfoyle wore beforehand make so much more sense. For most of 2024, it was speculated that Guilfoyle and Don Jr. were on the rocks, with their public appearances becoming more and more estranged. Now that it's clear Guilfoyle's party girl reputation led to the dissolution of their engagement, both she and Don Jr. have found different paths for moving on. For her part, Guilfoyle is sticking to her true colors: wearing outfits that show off her assets.
In a recent Instagram post, Guilfoyle is seen cozying up next to fellow MAGA socialite Sammy Balyasny. Guilfoyle is sporting a navy blue dress that both reveals her killer legs and draws the eye to her bust. As much as she may be trying to use her hair extensions to cover everything up, the cut of the dress is precariously low. Balyasny captioned the post, "America, meet your next Ambassador to [Greece] Kimberly Guilfoyle" — a reminder that Guilfoyle has not only been broken up with, but banished to Greece.
Kimberly Guilfoyle moves to Greece as Don Jr. moves on
Now that Kimberly Guilfoyle has been given the position of ambassador to Greece for the United States, it's allowed Donald Trump Jr. to soft-launch his new relationship with model Bettina Anderson. While taking a victory lap, Don Jr. told Page Six that "Kimberly and I will never stop caring for each other and will always keep a special bond ... I could not be more proud of her and the important role she'll continue to play [as U.S. ambassador to Greece.]" Although the timing of the breakup and ambassadorship still feels heavy-handed, it does give Don Jr. the ability to save face while quickly moving on to another woman.
A source close to Don Jr. and Anderson revealed to Us Magazine, "It's a new relationship. [Don Jr.] likes [Anderson] a lot and has a lot of respect for her," before mentioning that Don Jr. is "smitten." For her part, Guilfoyle's rise and fall in Trump Land might not be done. The ambassadorship to Greece could be a really wonderful way for her to start fresh. Hopefully, the Mediterranean setting will help keep Guilfoyle away from any Photoshop blunders and help her find a fun rebound man — or a closet full of revenge dresses.