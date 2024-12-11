Trump Seemingly Finds Way To Dispose Of Kimberly Guilfoyle As Don Jr. Relationship Implodes
Still somehow holding out hope that Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. might someday exchange vows? Well, it looks like Daddy Trump has other plans — plans that involve a one-way ticket to Athens. In what can only be described as the opposite of playing cupid, Donald Trump just put a serious damper on their relationship with one bold move.
On December 10, 2024, Trump took to Truth Social to announce Guilfoyle's shiny new gig as the U.S. ambassador to Greece. If it sounds like he's shipping her off to the other side of the globe, you might be onto something. "For many years, Kimberly has been a close friend and ally. Her extensive experience and leadership in law, media, and politics along with her sharp intellect make her supremely qualified to represent the United States, and safeguard its interests abroad," Donald wrote. And really, what is Guilfoyle going to do? Say no? She then took to X, formerly Twitter, to gush about the appointment. "I'm honored to accept President Trump's nomination to serve as the next Ambassador to Greece and I look forward to earning the support of the U.S. Senate," she penned. "As ambassador, I look forward to delivering on the Trump agenda, supporting our Greek allies, and ushering in a new era of peace and prosperity."
Now, it's no secret that Donald has a penchant for doling out prestigious positions to his inner circle, but this particular appointment is frankly a bit sketchy. After all, of all the roles he could have given Guilfoyle, why choose one that takes her so far away from Don Jr.? Whether intentional or not, this move could mark the official end of their romance — not that there was any romance left to begin with.
What's the real score between Kimberly and Don Jr.?
With Kimberly Guilfoyle's new ambassador gig, can we officially call it quits on her relationship with Donald Trump Jr.? Well, if there was any lingering doubt, Don Jr. wasted no time fueling the breakup rumors by stepping out with what looks like his new girlfriend, socialite Bettina Anderson. On the very night Guilfoyle's appointment was announced, the Daily Mail dropped photos of Don and Bettina strolling hand-in-hand around Florida Beach, not even attempting to be discreet. If anything, it feels like they're making a point.
What's more, multiple sources have confirmed Guilfoyle and Don Jr.'s split, and it sounds like this breakup was brewing for a while. "Don and Kimberly haven't been getting along over the past year," an insider told Page Six. "They get argumentative at Mar-a-Lago in front of people. Nothing crazy, but you know when a couple is fighting. They bicker in public." Another even went on to claim that Anderson has been in the picture for a while, and everyone in their circle seems to be in the know, too. "Bettina and Don have been together for a few months, and are super cute and happy together. It's just a natural fit — everyone is happy for them!" they said.
While neither Don Jr. nor Guilfoyle has officially confirmed the split, Don Jr.'s reaction to her new appointment says plenty. "I am so proud of Kimberly. She loves America and she always has wanted to serve the country as an Ambassador. She will be an amazing leader for America First," he wrote on X. Spoken like a guy who's thrilled his dad swooped in to handle the breakup for him. Don Jr. might want to send a thank-you card for making the transition so seamless!