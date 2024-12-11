Trump Seemingly Finds Way To Dispose Of Kimberly Guilfoyle As Don Jr. Relationship Implodes

Still somehow holding out hope that Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. might someday exchange vows? Well, it looks like Daddy Trump has other plans — plans that involve a one-way ticket to Athens. In what can only be described as the opposite of playing cupid, Donald Trump just put a serious damper on their relationship with one bold move.

On December 10, 2024, Trump took to Truth Social to announce Guilfoyle's shiny new gig as the U.S. ambassador to Greece. If it sounds like he's shipping her off to the other side of the globe, you might be onto something. "For many years, Kimberly has been a close friend and ally. Her extensive experience and leadership in law, media, and politics along with her sharp intellect make her supremely qualified to represent the United States, and safeguard its interests abroad," Donald wrote. And really, what is Guilfoyle going to do? Say no? She then took to X, formerly Twitter, to gush about the appointment. "I'm honored to accept President Trump's nomination to serve as the next Ambassador to Greece and I look forward to earning the support of the U.S. Senate," she penned. "As ambassador, I look forward to delivering on the Trump agenda, supporting our Greek allies, and ushering in a new era of peace and prosperity."

Now, it's no secret that Donald has a penchant for doling out prestigious positions to his inner circle, but this particular appointment is frankly a bit sketchy. After all, of all the roles he could have given Guilfoyle, why choose one that takes her so far away from Don Jr.? Whether intentional or not, this move could mark the official end of their romance — not that there was any romance left to begin with.