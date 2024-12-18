Kimberly Guilfoyle's Party Girl Ways Reportedly Flushed Don Jr. Engagement Down The Drain
It's always the last margarita that gets you, and it may have been a few too many of those that put an end to Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr.'s engagement. After rumors that Guilfoyle and Don Jr. were no longer together (despite doing their best to cover it up), and soft-launch clues left by Don Jr.'s new mistress, it is finally revealed that the MAGA couples' separation may have come down to Guilfoyle's party lifestyle. The Daily Mail reported that Guilfyole had been given the name "the margarita girl," both because she loved the drink but also loved the good times that came with it. They also reported that back in March, Guilfoyle invited hundreds of people over to their house for her 55th birthday party, but Don Jr. spent large parts of the evening away from the spectacle.
Guilfoyle may have often found herself drinking alone, with Don Jr. becoming sober after partying hard in college, and most of the other Trumps, including Donald, abstaining from ever going to Margaritaville. While it's sad news for Guilfoyle, the cherry on top was the way Donald Jr. found to dispose of her, with his father appointing her the U.S. Ambassador to Greece. Trump Sr. posted on Truth Social, "For many years, Kimberly has been a close friend and ally. Her extensive experience and leadership in law, media, and politics along with her sharp intellect make her supremely qualified to represent the United States, and safeguard its interests abroad."
Don Jr.'s new girl is a better fit
It's never just the margaritas. Donald Trump Jr. reportedly grew tired of both Kimberly Guilfoyle's lifestyle and her always-revealing outfits, with a source telling the Daily Mail that he believed, "The tight dresses need to go, and she has been told that." But it wasn't just the dresses that were tight, with a source mentioning that Guilfoyle also kept a tight leash on him, saying, "Don Jr. came to find her a little controlling. She started taking over — his arrangements and so on," adding that, "She even described herself as his Mamacita — little Mama — which gives you an idea. At first, he might have liked the fact that someone was taking care of him. But it didn't last."
Now, Don Jr. has let the world know that he is going steady with Bettina Anderson, a fellow Floridian socialite with quite the age gap, that he may have been secretly seeing even before the 2024 election. With optics always in mind, and given that Don Jr. is always trying to impress his father, some are speculating that the switch up in his love life also has a lot do with what Donald thinks, with a source telling the Daily Mail, "Don Jr. has always wanted to look good in his father's eyes," and added, "Someone like Bettina, who is and has been a model, and is in Waspy circles of Palm Beach is something that would impress him."