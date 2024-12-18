Kimberly Guilfoyle's Party Girl Ways Reportedly Flushed Don Jr. Engagement Down The Drain

It's always the last margarita that gets you, and it may have been a few too many of those that put an end to Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr.'s engagement. After rumors that Guilfoyle and Don Jr. were no longer together (despite doing their best to cover it up), and soft-launch clues left by Don Jr.'s new mistress, it is finally revealed that the MAGA couples' separation may have come down to Guilfoyle's party lifestyle. The Daily Mail reported that Guilfyole had been given the name "the margarita girl," both because she loved the drink but also loved the good times that came with it. They also reported that back in March, Guilfoyle invited hundreds of people over to their house for her 55th birthday party, but Don Jr. spent large parts of the evening away from the spectacle.

Guilfoyle may have often found herself drinking alone, with Don Jr. becoming sober after partying hard in college, and most of the other Trumps, including Donald, abstaining from ever going to Margaritaville. While it's sad news for Guilfoyle, the cherry on top was the way Donald Jr. found to dispose of her, with his father appointing her the U.S. Ambassador to Greece. Trump Sr. posted on Truth Social, "For many years, Kimberly has been a close friend and ally. Her extensive experience and leadership in law, media, and politics along with her sharp intellect make her supremely qualified to represent the United States, and safeguard its interests abroad."