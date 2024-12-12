Don Jr. And Rumored Girlfriend Bettina Anderson's Age Gap Has Us Stunned

Age may be just a number, but we can't help but be stunned at how many years there are between Donald Trump Jr. and his new, younger girlfriend. The 46-year-old Don Jr. was seen with his latest catch, Bettina Anderson, as the two celebrated her 38th birthday, where they held hands at Buccan, a favorite restaurant for celebs in Palm Beach. The steamy spotting is especially salacious given that not long ago, we were speculating about what was going on with Don Jr.'s engagement to 55-year-old Kimberly Guilfoyle. He and Guilfoyle tried to squash rumors about separating before the election, but People reported that Don Jr. began seeing Anderson six months prior to her big 38th birthday, with Guilfoyle fully aware and turning a blind eye.

It's hard not to notice that Don Jr. seems to have traded in the old model for a new one, with Anderson being eight years younger than the nine years that Guilfoyle was Don Jr.'s senior. It makes for spectacularly messy news, especially coming on the heels of the announcement that Don Jr.'s father, Donald Trump, recently rewarded Guilfoyle with an ambassador appointment to Greece. Given the news that Don Jr. has moved on, we can't help but wonder if he called in a favor with his dad to dispose of Guilfoyle by sending her ex halfway around the world.