Don Jr. And Rumored Girlfriend Bettina Anderson's Age Gap Has Us Stunned
Age may be just a number, but we can't help but be stunned at how many years there are between Donald Trump Jr. and his new, younger girlfriend. The 46-year-old Don Jr. was seen with his latest catch, Bettina Anderson, as the two celebrated her 38th birthday, where they held hands at Buccan, a favorite restaurant for celebs in Palm Beach. The steamy spotting is especially salacious given that not long ago, we were speculating about what was going on with Don Jr.'s engagement to 55-year-old Kimberly Guilfoyle. He and Guilfoyle tried to squash rumors about separating before the election, but People reported that Don Jr. began seeing Anderson six months prior to her big 38th birthday, with Guilfoyle fully aware and turning a blind eye.
It's hard not to notice that Don Jr. seems to have traded in the old model for a new one, with Anderson being eight years younger than the nine years that Guilfoyle was Don Jr.'s senior. It makes for spectacularly messy news, especially coming on the heels of the announcement that Don Jr.'s father, Donald Trump, recently rewarded Guilfoyle with an ambassador appointment to Greece. Given the news that Don Jr. has moved on, we can't help but wonder if he called in a favor with his dad to dispose of Guilfoyle by sending her ex halfway around the world.
Is Anderson ready for Trump world?
Being the new girl has its own difficulties, and while Bettina Anderson may be younger, she still has big shoes to fill. Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle were seen as a political power couple who played a big part in Donald Trump's campaign, so it remains to be seen if Don Jr. will involve Anderson in the family business. There's also the fact that Anderson's Instagram bio says she is "just your typical stay at home mom...only I don't do household chores...or have a husband...or have kids." It's a cute caption, but if she's going to get serious with Don Jr., he comes with five kids of his own, and based on his close relationship with his eldest daughter Kai Trump, Anderson might have some competition. Still, she appears fit for the job, with a Palm Beach source telling People that Anderson is "a big Republican, and wild."
The two also both come from money, and while it could be a red flag for other Trump weddings, Don Jr. and Anderson appear to have an even playing field when it comes to lifestyle. As for her parents, Anderson is the socialite daughter of Harry Loy Anderson Jr., who was famous for being the youngest bank president in U.S. history after becoming the president of Worth Avenue National Bank at just 26 years old.And while Anderson's father has since passed, we're all holding our breath as we wait to hear Donald's opinion on his eldest son's new beau.