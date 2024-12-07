Our Matchmaker Reveals The Red Flags In Tiffany Trump's Marriage

The Trump family doesn't exactly have a reputation for lifelong marriages, and while we hope that Tiffany Trump and her husband Michael Buolos can make it last, it's also become clear that there are some glaring red flags in their relationship. After meeting at Lindsay Lohan's club in Mykonos back in 2018, the couple hosted a Mar-a-Lago wedding in November 2022, and in October 2024, her father, Donald Trump, announced at a campaign event that Tiffany is expecting her first child. Tiffany is the only child of Donald Trump and his ex-wife Marla Maples, and the second youngest of Donald's five kids. Meanwhile, Buolos is the Lebanese son of a businessman who grew up in Nigeria. As the children of fabulously wealthy and successful parents, the pair appear well-matched on paper. However, there's more to a good marriage than family pedigree.

To suss out the couple's future, our sister site Glam got the exclusive word from Susan Trombetti, matchmaker and CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking, on why she thinks their marriage might not work out. She does admit that Trump and Boulos have a basic level of compatibility on the surface, of course. "Both are from billionaire families and there is an expectation that you marry someone appropriate who can keep up the image instead of whoever you might want to love," she explained. However, she points out that their relationship might be based on material wealth, and may not have lasted if they didn't have similar financial backgrounds. Nevertheless, all that family money will help Buolos keep up with Tiffany Trump's lavish lifestyle. Trombetti added, "We have seen it in movies. It's the one that makes a good match for the family instead of the one that might make you feel crazy with passion. This could be similar to an arranged marriage."