Barron Trump's Most Talked About Moments Of 2024

College is a time for many young adults to break free from their parents and find independence in dorm rooms around the world. However, Barron Trump reportedly decided that he preferred the comforts (and privacy) of home, opting for a living situation wildly different from his classmates. Melania Trump told Fox News in an interview, "It was his decision to come here that he wants to be in New York and study in New York and live in his home, and I respect that." And it sounds like Melania might be doubling as a college roommate, with her saying in the same interview, "I could not say I'm an empty nester. I don't feel that way." And while we want to believe that Barron is just a good son, someone should ask him to blink twice if he's being held at home with his mom against his will.

But Barron's decision could also be a response to needing his own private security following him around at all times. When Barron graduated from Oxbridge Academy in Palm Beach, Florida, reports surfaced about the shocking security measures in place, including swarms of guards on campus and even snipers stationed on the roof during the ceremony. With reports that Barron went by the pseudonym "Jake" and was required to maintain a social media blackout to stay safe, it makes more sense why college might be easier if he always has Trump Tower to return to. And since he reportedly didn't take part in any sports, attend any parties, or even eat meals with any of his peers, maybe he has learned to savor his time out of the spotlight.