Barron Trump's Most Talked About Moments Of 2024
It's been a busy year for the Trump family, but with Donald, Melania, Donald Jr., and Eric getting all of the attention on the campaign trail, it's sometimes hard to remember that Barron Trump has had plenty of talked-about moments in 2024 as well. Having much to talk about is a relatively rare occurrence for the usually private Barron. With Melania making sure that he remains her little mama's boy, it's sometimes hard to know what the youngest Trump is up to. After all, much like Melania, he spent much of 2024 seemingly avoiding the campaign spotlight as much as he could.
But Barron isn't young anymore, and a lot of news has come to light in tandem with his first year at New York University. Now taller than his father and finally willing to show some teeth in photos while standing next to him, he has also started making some political recommendations for the president-elect. This begs the question: Will Barron follow his two older brothers in his father's footsteps? Or will we be talking about Barron as the black sheep of the political dynasty next year? Either way, it's always fascinating to see what Barron's up to, and this year, there has been plenty to discuss.
He decided to live off campus in Trump Tower
College is a time for many young adults to break free from their parents and find independence in dorm rooms around the world. However, Barron Trump reportedly decided that he preferred the comforts (and privacy) of home, opting for a living situation wildly different from his classmates. Melania Trump told Fox News in an interview, "It was his decision to come here that he wants to be in New York and study in New York and live in his home, and I respect that." And it sounds like Melania might be doubling as a college roommate, with her saying in the same interview, "I could not say I'm an empty nester. I don't feel that way." And while we want to believe that Barron is just a good son, someone should ask him to blink twice if he's being held at home with his mom against his will.
But Barron's decision could also be a response to needing his own private security following him around at all times. When Barron graduated from Oxbridge Academy in Palm Beach, Florida, reports surfaced about the shocking security measures in place, including swarms of guards on campus and even snipers stationed on the roof during the ceremony. With reports that Barron went by the pseudonym "Jake" and was required to maintain a social media blackout to stay safe, it makes more sense why college might be easier if he always has Trump Tower to return to. And since he reportedly didn't take part in any sports, attend any parties, or even eat meals with any of his peers, maybe he has learned to savor his time out of the spotlight.
He chose not to choose a political side
Like father, not necessarily like son. Barron Trump began his education at NYU's Stern School of Business, and despite universities often being the birthplace of many young voters' political identity, Barron went the other direction and proudly came out as apolitical. According to the Daily Mail, classmates on campus said Barron was vocal about not supporting any party. Given that there were public NYU protests against the prospect of his father returning to the White House, we can't help but feel like Barron's non-answer was just a good way to get out of an argument.
Or Barron may also be learning from his mother, who has been noticeably absent from many of Donald Trump's political rallies. It's not too much of a stretch, especially after learning that Barron spends so much time with Melania in Trump Tower. Still, despite Barron claiming not to choose sides, on election day, he dutifully went to the polls and cast his vote for his dad. In a photo posted on Instagram, Melania captioned the historic milestone by writing, "Voted for the first time — for his dad! #18yearsold #presidentialelection #proud." And before anyone accuses Barron of flip-flopping on his political views, ask JD Vance what he used to think of Donald – or Elon.
We learned conflicting information about Barron's love life
In an interview on the "PBD Podcast," Donald Trump gave us a glimpse into Barron Trump's love life, telling the audience that Barron "is good with the ladies" but, to Donald's knowledge, has never had a partner. The president-elect continued to give a candid (and somewhat brutal) assessment of his son's romantic aptitude, saying, "I'm not sure he's there yet. I don't think he's had a girlfriend yet." Donald went on to say that he believed Barron was interested in studying and school than dating. So, basically, what every parent believes.
However, back in 2020, TikTok user "Madditude," whose first name is Maddie, told the world that she was Barron Trump's first girlfriend and that when Donald was elected, he invited their whole class to the White House — meaning Donald technically would have met Barron's first girlfriend. She later confirmed in the comments that they allegedly dated while attending Columbia Grammar and Preparatory School on the Upper West Side of Manhattan. The jury in the comments section mostly believed Maddie's claim to be real, and she only had nice things to say about Barron, calling him "the best" and "the nicest." It's interesting that the video is still posted online, given demands for Barron's strict social media blackout, with one user saying what we are all thinking, writing, "If ya'll disappear it ain't our fault." Or maybe that's why Maddie only has nice things to say about Barron.
He was behind Donald Trump's winning podcast appearances
After being outed for allegedly liking books more than girls, Barron Trump might regret giving his father the advice to take his second presidential campaign into podcast studios, but reports say that the savvy political move was all Barron's idea. Barron was reportedly responsible for introducing his father to the audio medium popular with Gen Z voters and even compiled a list of shows that would be good for him to appear on. Starting with Logan Paul's "Impaulsive," Donald went on to appear on the aforementioned "PBD Podcast," stoke drama on Joe Rogan's podcast "The Joe Rogan Experience," and also appear on Adin Ross's Kick internet stream.
Give Barron credit — because the plan worked. With his dad winning a second term, many believe the increase in younger demographics voting Republican was due to Donald's appearances on the various podcasts. While Donald's opponent, Kamala Harris, did appear on several podcasts, most notably Alex Cooper's "Call Me Daddy," many wanted Harris to appear on Rogan's show and may have been swayed when she did not sit down on the most popular podcast in the world. Barron may claim to be apolitical, but this year, we learned that he certainly has some of his father's political savvy.
His dad embarrassed him in front of soccer royalty
This year, Coleen Rooney, the wife of Manchester United royalty and former English men's national soccer team star Wayne Rooney, revealed that she met Donald Trump in 2018. According to the Mirror, Rooney was on the television show "I'm A Celebrity" and said that she and her family were living in the U.S. while her husband played for the D.C. United soccer team and were invited as guests of honor to the White House. At the Christmas party, Rooney talked about first taking a picture around the Christmas tree, at which time Donald apparently turned to a young Barron Trump and said, "See? Told ya, all the soccer players get the good looking girls." The sideways compliment clearly rubbed Rooney the wrong way because she then turned to her mother, who was in attendance with her, and called Donald a "dirty b*****d."
While it's not clear how much the 12-year-old Barron knew about his father's big turn-off for Rooney, he was allegedly a very big fan of her legendary husband, Wayne. Rooney went on to suggest that Donald "wanted Wayne to go over to like teach his son ... like play football with his son." Assuming that it didn't happen, Donald better make sure Barron doesn't see the clip of Rooney's story, or Barron is going to find out the hard way how his father's loose lips cost him a soccer lesson with one of his favorite players.