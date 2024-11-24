Photos Of Barron Trump Smiling Show What His Teeth Really Look Like
On election night, when it was clear Donald Trump had won, the president-elect was joined on stage by Melania Trump and Barron Trump to celebrate the occasion. Both parents were all smiles, but Barron only grinned during the momentous occasion. Barron's reluctance to flash a toothy grin, not only on election night but at a number of other events, was noticed by people online. "Barron, please smile more! You are handsome, but would show it more by smiling!" a Trump supporter wrote on a Barron Instagram fan account. Lucky for them, they got their wish, as photos of Barron smiling caused a stir when they were shared after the election.
To celebrate Donald's victory, British politician Nigel Farage posted a photo of himself and the future president's youngest kid to Instagram on November 7. "Barron Trump is a very bright 18 year old who played a big part in his father's stunning victory. He's also very tall!" he wrote in the caption. In the snap, Barron flashed a smile for the camera and showed off his teeth, which appeared to be sterling white and straight. Meanwhile, Bo Loudon — who is Barron's self-proclaimed "best friend" — uploaded an Instagram carousel after Donald's win. It included several shots of Loudon as a youngster with Donald, plus one group shot where Barron flashed a giant smile while standing beside his dad. That picture did a great job of capturing the first son's smile, and similar to his mom, he seemed to have perfect teeth. That should come as no surprise, as childhood photos show young Melania looking just like Barron.
While Barron seems fairly reluctant to flash his full smile, his photo with his father proves that he has no reason to feel insecure about it.
Did Barron Trump inherit his dad's smile?
Prior to the Election Day victory photos posted to Instagram, there had been little evidence of Barron Trump publicly flashing his smile. Previous snaps posted by Bo Loudon that featured Donald Trump posing with the teenagers showcased Barron's reluctance to show his teeth. Barron's buddy uploaded a group pic in April in which Donald flashed a large grin. Loudon had a smirk on his face, while Barron could not even muster a half-smile and remained stone-faced.
The following month, however, a photo surfaced of Barron actually smiling. In May, after it was announced that Barron had been chosen to be delegate at the Republican National Convention (an offer which he later declined), a picture of him and Donald made the rounds in which both of them flashed toothy grins. "Wow! This is the first photo of Barron I have ever seen with him smiling! Never seen those teeth," a person commented on a Threads post. People were so shocked to see Barron smiling that the veracity of the photo was called into question by users on X.
Speaking of veracity, previously there had been speculation about whether Donald Trump's teeth were real or not. For years, chatter about the former "The Apprentice" host's chompers persisted. Nicki Swift got to the bottom of the matter by consulting a cosmetic dentist who said that it appeared Donald had forked over around $100,000 to get his presidential smile. "It appears that Donald Trump underwent a full mouth reconstruction with upper and lower veneers and crowns," Dr. Dani Benyaminy told us. "The change improved the color and proportions of his teeth giving him a more bigger more youthful smile," Benyaminy added. It would seem that while Barron's near-perfect smile looks similar to his dad's, it is not an inherited trait.