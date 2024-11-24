Photos Of Barron Trump Smiling Show What His Teeth Really Look Like

On election night, when it was clear Donald Trump had won, the president-elect was joined on stage by Melania Trump and Barron Trump to celebrate the occasion. Both parents were all smiles, but Barron only grinned during the momentous occasion. Barron's reluctance to flash a toothy grin, not only on election night but at a number of other events, was noticed by people online. "Barron, please smile more! You are handsome, but would show it more by smiling!" a Trump supporter wrote on a Barron Instagram fan account. Lucky for them, they got their wish, as photos of Barron smiling caused a stir when they were shared after the election.

To celebrate Donald's victory, British politician Nigel Farage posted a photo of himself and the future president's youngest kid to Instagram on November 7. "Barron Trump is a very bright 18 year old who played a big part in his father's stunning victory. He's also very tall!" he wrote in the caption. In the snap, Barron flashed a smile for the camera and showed off his teeth, which appeared to be sterling white and straight. Meanwhile, Bo Loudon — who is Barron's self-proclaimed "best friend" — uploaded an Instagram carousel after Donald's win. It included several shots of Loudon as a youngster with Donald, plus one group shot where Barron flashed a giant smile while standing beside his dad. That picture did a great job of capturing the first son's smile, and similar to his mom, he seemed to have perfect teeth. That should come as no surprise, as childhood photos show young Melania looking just like Barron.

While Barron seems fairly reluctant to flash his full smile, his photo with his father proves that he has no reason to feel insecure about it.