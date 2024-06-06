Are Donald Trump's Teeth Real? Dentists Tell Us Their Take On His Perfect Chompers

Every facet of Donald Trump's appearance has been picked apart for years. Between the speculation that Trump could be balding, the widespread belief that he may have gotten a facelift, or the endless commentary about his signature orange tinge, the former president's looks often drive headlines and conversations. Questions about whether Trump's teeth, which he often flashes during his public speeches, are real or fake, have also surfaced. For example, the entrepreneur's toothy grin supplied late night hosts with a slate of new material in December 2017 after he slurred his words during a speech about Israel.

"We all know what's going on here," said "The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah (via People). "This used to happen to my grandfather all the time. His dentures would start falling out and he wouldn't be able to finish his sentence." Noah also inspired users to trend #DentureDonald on X, formerly known as Twitter. James Corden, on the other hand, quipped on his late night show: "I knew he had a screw loose, I didn't know he had a tooth loose." And while actor and singer Neil Patrick Harris, who was guest-hosting "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" at the time, took a hard stance against making fun of Trump's policies, he couldn't resist bringing the denture jokes, too.

Because jokes aren't always based on truth, Nicki Swift reached out to two dentists to get to the root of Trump's famous smile.