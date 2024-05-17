Cosmetic Dermatologist Debunks Donald Trump Facelift Rumors For Us

Donald Trump, long hailed as the patron saint of tanning products, typically sports a perpetual orange glow. But as of late, it appears as though he's ditched the bronzer and resorted to drastic measures to Make his Face Look Good Again — or at least make it appear less saggy. According to some spectators, he must have gone under the knife and opted for a good 'ol facelift. But a cosmetic dermatologist tells Nicki Swift that there's zero truth to all these assumptions.

For context, the facelift rumors started when boxer Ryan Garcia posted a picture of him and Trump on Instagram, with the former president looking a little — err — youthful. He was all smiles, just like Garcia, and looked as if he was transported to decades earlier, a far cry from his troubling hair and trial look that his haters feasted on. There were zero wrinkles in sight, nor any hair out of place! "did u facetune his face ? why he look 20 yrs younger," one user commented, with another saying, "that ain't trump that a clone." Over on X, some assumed he had gotten plastic surgery, too, with a user betting that he's elected for a specific type of enhancement. "Trump def got a deep plane facelift he not playing this election," they tweeted.

However, according to Beverly Hills board-certified dermatologist Dr. Salar Hazany, it's virtually impossible for Trump to have gotten a facelift amid a presidential campaign and attending his hush money trial. But this doesn't mean that he hasn't gotten any tweaking done.