Michael Cohen's Testimony In Trump Trial Confirms What We Suspected About Melania

Donald Trump's ex-lawyer and longtime fixer, Michael Cohen, has finally taken the stand at his former boss' ongoing hush money trial, and boy, he had some piping hot tea to spill. As the star witness in the case of Donald's alleged pre-2016 election payout to Stormy Daniels, not only did he confirm suspicions that the real estate mogul falsified some records to hide said payments, but he also dragged Melania Trump into the fray.

For so long, Melania has made sure not to involve herself in matters relating to the trial. After all, Daniels was supposedly her husband's mistress with whom he had a tryst not long after she gave birth to their son, Barron. She hasn't been present in any of the proceedings, and according to sources close to her, she's focused on doing her own thing instead of choosing to stand by her husband. "Melania is leading her own life, and still feels happy being at Mar-a-Lago, surrounded by people who love her and who never talk about reality, or bad things about her husband," they told People. "She remains angry and doesn't want to hear [the alleged hush money payment] mentioned."

But as much as Melania wants to detach herself from it all, Cohen's testimony suggests that she may have had a more active role in the case — or at least some part of it — than the public initially thought, particularly in doing damage control to protect Donald's presidential bid in 2016. So much for keeping a low profile!