Michael Cohen's Testimony In Trump Trial Confirms What We Suspected About Melania
Donald Trump's ex-lawyer and longtime fixer, Michael Cohen, has finally taken the stand at his former boss' ongoing hush money trial, and boy, he had some piping hot tea to spill. As the star witness in the case of Donald's alleged pre-2016 election payout to Stormy Daniels, not only did he confirm suspicions that the real estate mogul falsified some records to hide said payments, but he also dragged Melania Trump into the fray.
For so long, Melania has made sure not to involve herself in matters relating to the trial. After all, Daniels was supposedly her husband's mistress with whom he had a tryst not long after she gave birth to their son, Barron. She hasn't been present in any of the proceedings, and according to sources close to her, she's focused on doing her own thing instead of choosing to stand by her husband. "Melania is leading her own life, and still feels happy being at Mar-a-Lago, surrounded by people who love her and who never talk about reality, or bad things about her husband," they told People. "She remains angry and doesn't want to hear [the alleged hush money payment] mentioned."
But as much as Melania wants to detach herself from it all, Cohen's testimony suggests that she may have had a more active role in the case — or at least some part of it — than the public initially thought, particularly in doing damage control to protect Donald's presidential bid in 2016. So much for keeping a low profile!
Melania allegedly came up with the 'locker room' defense
An important thing to note about the alleged hush payment is that Donald Trump supposedly only did it to keep his 2016 campaign train from derailing — and to protect his marriage to Melania. The kicker? Only one of these things is true, according to Michael Cohen's testimony.
Cohen said in the trial that when he questioned Donald about how Melania would react to the Stormy Daniels scandal, Donald simply said, "Don't worry, he goes, 'How long do you think I'll be on the market for? Not long,'" recalled Cohen. "He wasn't thinking about Melania." Meanwhile, Melania apparently made an effort to mitigate fallout from the resurfaced "Access Hollywood" tape where Donald boasted about sexual assault. "The spin he wanted put on it was that this is locker room talk, something that Melania had recommended or at least he told me that's what Melania had thought it was," Cohen explained.
Imagine helping your man, only to find out he might have been trying to buy silence about an affair. No wonder Melania is absent from the trial! However, Stephanie Grisham, Melania's former chief of staff, told CNN that Melania is likely keeping tabs on everything to look for concrete evidence. "Melania is very much about proof," she said. "If some other stuff comes out, I think that'll be really interesting to watch because you can't really dispute things that are in writing and that's something she always paid quite a bit of attention to, was proof."