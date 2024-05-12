Matchmaker Tells Us Melania's Courtroom Absence Might Not Spell Trouble For Trump Marriage After All

There's been speculation about Donald and Melania Trump's marriage trouble since the beginning. However, conjecture has ramped up significantly as Melania has rarely been seen with Donald since leaving the White House. Then, to top it all off, Melania hasn't been spotted at Donald's many court appearances, seemingly offering her husband no support as he battles legal issues left, right, and center — most notably during Donald's ongoing hush money trial regarding his alleged affair with Stormy Daniels.

One thing's for sure: Melania isn't publicly standing by her man and smiling for photo ops, like many other political wives before her. This has left many questioning whether or not the marriage is contrived and if the two ever really loved each other in the first place. "It's obvious to anyone who isn't a cultist that Trump's relationship with Melania is strictly business & is a marriage in name only. Why hasn't she accompanied him on a single trip in years? They even took separate cars to her mother's funeral. It's a sham like all things Trump," lawyer and journalist Ron Filipkowski wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

But not so fast. Susan Trombetti, matchmaker and CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking, told Nicki Swift she believes Melania and Donald's relationship is real and that there are genuine feelings between the two. Trombetti indicated Melania's courtroom absence might not signal that their romance has fizzled entirely.