Who Is Barron Trump's Self-Proclaimed 'Best Friend' Bo Loudon?
Barron Trump's bestie, Bo Loudon, is on a single-minded mission to get Zoomers to vote for Donald Trump. Bo was one of the pals who Barron towered over in a photo that went viral in April 2024. The two teens also appear together in a few pictures on Bo's Instagram page, including one where Bo describes Barron as his "best friend." But no one pops up more often on the MAGA influencer's socials than Donald.
Bo's parents are minor reality stars; they switched places with a polyamorous couple in a 2013 "Wife Swap" episode. Things ended so badly that Bo's mom, Gina Loudon, defended her participation in the show in a YouTube video. "My motivation — and I had prayed for this — was to be able to engage on the front lines of the culture war," she explained.
Bo's dad, John Loudon, is a former Missouri state senator, and Gina is a conservative commentator who used to have a show called "Dr. Gina, Primetime" on the Real America's Voice network. In 2021, she interviewed Bo about a Turning Point USA (TPUSA) retreat for social media influencers that he was attending. Bo is an ambassador for TPUSA, a right-wing youth organization founded by Charlie Kirk. Bo is active on Instagram, TikTok, and X, where he relentlessly promotes Donald. In the teen political influencer's online world, his hero is "rightful president Trump" — and Bo is taking credit for some of the ex-president's outreach to young voters.
Bo Loudon organized Donald Trump's Adin Ross interview
On X, Bo Loudon took credit for arranging Donald Trump's sit-down with Adin Ross. Donald told Ross that Barron Trump is an admirer of his and was excited about him appearing on the streamer's show. Ross creates the type of content that appeals to young men on the far right. He's faced backlash in the past for providing a platform for white supremacists, neo-Nazis, and controversial influencer Andrew Tate.
In a TikTok video, Loudon revealed that he's been a Trump supporter since age 8, and he provided a photo of himself posing with Donald's Walk of Fame star to prove it. He has proclaimed that he would "take a bullet" for the real estate tycoon and worn a T-shirt declaring Donald the "sexiest man alive." Another video features an image of a Jesus-like figure hugging Donald. "The left will say this is fake ... but I can confirm it is real!" he captioned it.
A familiar cast of MAGA characters appears on Loudon's social media pages, including Roger Stone, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Steve Bannon. "Best birthday party I've ever had, Thank you so much to all my amazing friends and family!!!" he captioned a 2021 photo carousel. What apparently made his party so great was Donald Trump Jr. showing up and playing with a parrot. Loudon has also posed for pics with many of the celebrities who support Donald, such as Lil Pump, Roseanne Barr, and Kid Rock.
Bo Loudon and Barron Trump's Mar-a-Lago misadventures
Now and then, Bo Loudon reminds his followers that he's one of the few people who interact with Barron Trump regularly. This came up in an August 2024 tweet as he was recounting one of the occasions when he posed for a photo with Donald Trump. "Trump asked how I was doing, double checked about 5 times if I got a photo, made sure everyone knew that I'm best friends with his son Barron, and told them all how great my mom @RealDrGina and I are," he wrote.
When Loudon isn't busy enthusiastically posting about the Trumps, he's hanging out with Barron at Mar-a-Lago. "The two of them are inseparable," said a Daily Mail source. The insider revealed that the two boys can get a bit rowdy when they're together, even crashing one of Donald's golf carts. Another insider told the Daily Mail that Loudon had to undergo surgery for a broken arm after another misadventure ended in disaster. He was wet from swimming and slipped while trying to jump a barrier.
Loudon and Barron are also reportedly fans of YouTuber Jake Paul and Justin Waller, a close associate of Andrew Tate. "Bo reached out to me and told me that Barron watches my content and would like to invite me to dinner at Mar-a-Lago," Waller recalled. With the two besties doing all this networking and becoming so politically involved, the future of the MAGA movement might be a Trump-Loudon ticket.