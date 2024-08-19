Who Is Barron Trump's Self-Proclaimed 'Best Friend' Bo Loudon?

Barron Trump's bestie, Bo Loudon, is on a single-minded mission to get Zoomers to vote for Donald Trump. Bo was one of the pals who Barron towered over in a photo that went viral in April 2024. The two teens also appear together in a few pictures on Bo's Instagram page, including one where Bo describes Barron as his "best friend." But no one pops up more often on the MAGA influencer's socials than Donald.

Bo's parents are minor reality stars; they switched places with a polyamorous couple in a 2013 "Wife Swap" episode. Things ended so badly that Bo's mom, Gina Loudon, defended her participation in the show in a YouTube video. "My motivation — and I had prayed for this — was to be able to engage on the front lines of the culture war," she explained.

Bo's dad, John Loudon, is a former Missouri state senator, and Gina is a conservative commentator who used to have a show called "Dr. Gina, Primetime" on the Real America's Voice network. In 2021, she interviewed Bo about a Turning Point USA (TPUSA) retreat for social media influencers that he was attending. Bo is an ambassador for TPUSA, a right-wing youth organization founded by Charlie Kirk. Bo is active on Instagram, TikTok, and X, where he relentlessly promotes Donald. In the teen political influencer's online world, his hero is "rightful president Trump" — and Bo is taking credit for some of the ex-president's outreach to young voters.