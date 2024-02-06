Celebs Who Are Clear Supporters Of Donald Trump

Former president Donald Trump has long been a divisive individual, especially in a very liberal environment like Hollywood. He is also not afraid to publicly call out anyone who doesn't support him — as Taylor Swift is well aware. Although Swift hasn't come forward to endorse either Trump or Biden in the 2024 Presidential Election, Trump has allegedly told insiders that he is "more popular" than Swift and doesn't care about her support.

However, Swift didn't hold back in 2020 when she spoke out against the then-incumbent running president Trump. At the time, Swift posted on X, formerly Twitter, saying that Trump had to "blatantly cheat and put millions of Americans' lives at risk" during the election. While the superstar is keeping her opinion on the upcoming election under wraps, other celebs have made their endorsements of Trump for 2024 quite clear.

Trump has repeatedly spoken out against the "Hollywood elite," but that hasn't stopped a handful of celebs from supporting him.