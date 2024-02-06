Celebs Who Are Clear Supporters Of Donald Trump
Former president Donald Trump has long been a divisive individual, especially in a very liberal environment like Hollywood. He is also not afraid to publicly call out anyone who doesn't support him — as Taylor Swift is well aware. Although Swift hasn't come forward to endorse either Trump or Biden in the 2024 Presidential Election, Trump has allegedly told insiders that he is "more popular" than Swift and doesn't care about her support.
However, Swift didn't hold back in 2020 when she spoke out against the then-incumbent running president Trump. At the time, Swift posted on X, formerly Twitter, saying that Trump had to "blatantly cheat and put millions of Americans' lives at risk" during the election. While the superstar is keeping her opinion on the upcoming election under wraps, other celebs have made their endorsements of Trump for 2024 quite clear.
Trump has repeatedly spoken out against the "Hollywood elite," but that hasn't stopped a handful of celebs from supporting him.
Kid Rock admires Trump
Musician Kid Rock is one of former President Donald Trump's most outspoken celebrity supporters. Kid Rock has made wild claims about Trump and has been quite vocal about his admiration of the man for years — even since he left office. In fact, during his 2022 concert tour, the artist had a video intro created by Trump to start the show. The video introduction ended with Trump saying, "Let's make America rock again," a play off of his famous political catchphrase "Make America Great Again."
So it's no surprise that Kid Rock has already spoken about supporting Trump in the 2024 presidential election. In an interview with Tucker Carlson in December 2023, Kid Rock told the host of his affection for Trump. During the interview, he called Trump the "toughest son of a b**** on Earth" and reflected on the time they've spent together.
"I love spending time with him, getting to know him," the musician told Carlson. "I think if you look at his track record and who he is as a whole, there's a lot more good there than anything. I always say you can go both ways with me."
Roseanne Barr called Trump a 'mother bear'
Before she was canned from the reboot of her sitcom "Roseanne," Roseanne Barr's character in "The Connors" was supposedly going to be a Trump voter. In 2018, Barr told the media at the Television Critics Association tour that having her character be a Trump supporter would more accurately represent American society since about half of the country voted for him (via ABC News). During that press conference, she also said she isn't a "Trump apologist" and that no one agrees with anyone all the time.
Even so, Barr has long been a Trump supporter. Barr voted for Trump in 2016 and has already said she would do so again in the 2024 election if he received the GOP nomination. During an appearance on "Real America's Voice," Barr discussed meeting Trump and referred to him as a "mother bear." She also hugged him and told him, "We all love you and pray for you; we know that you are the only one with balls."
In November 2023, Barr was also in the headlines for going on a tangent during a Trump rally. She took the stage talking about how Trump would annihilate the "deep state bull" as a "MAGAdor" — a play on a matador who fights bulls.
James Woods' support of Trump hurt his career
Though not as in the spotlight as other Hollywood types, actor James Woods has also gone out of his way to publicly support former President Donald Trump. In May 2020, he heralded a strong stance for Trump amid the election. He tweeted a call of his support for the then-incumbent presidential nominee.
"Let's face it. Donald Trump is a rough individual," Woods wrote. "He is vain, insensitive and raw. But he loves America more than any President in my lifetime. He is the last firewall between us and this cesspool called Washington. I'll take him any day over any of these bums. #Trump2020." Trump even retweeted the actor, thanking him for his support.
Woods was dropped by his talent agent two years prior, which he claimed was because of his political views. He revealed on X that Ken Kaplan emailed him on July 4th, 2018, to let him know that he was "feeling patriotic" and was no longer representing him.
Kristy Swanson often tweets her praise of Trump
Besides playing Buffy in the 1992 cult classic film "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," Kristy Swanson is also known for being an anti-vax supporter of former President Donald Trump. Besides deriding Dr. Fauci during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Swanson was also publicly outspoken about Trump, even meeting him in the Oval Office in February 2020.
When calls to have Trump removed from "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York" were made, Swanson even commented on social media to support keeping him in the film. She tweeted: "If Cancel Culture is really going to have Donald J. Trump removed from the John Hughes movie 'Home Alone,' then in support of MY PRESIDENT, I'd like to have myself officially removed from the John Hughes' films, 'Pretty In Pink' and 'Ferris [Bueller's] Day Off.'"
Swanson even dedicated a tweet to Trump on Christmas 2019. She included a GIF of Trump wearing a Santa hat with snow falling with "A MAGA Christmas To All!" at the bottom of the image. She also captioned it, "I love our President, he's the BEST!"
Brett Favre's views align with Trump's
Former quarterback Brett Favre hasn't been shy about his views about Donald Trump or anything else, really. For example, the athlete has gone on the record lamenting football players kneeling during the National Anthem and decrying a loss of freedom of speech for Americans. It seems his views run along the same lines as former president Trump's.
In October 2020, just ahead of the presidential election, Favre tweeted that he would be voting for Trump: "My Vote is for what makes this country great, freedom of speech & religion, 2nd Amnd, hard working tax paying citizens, police & military. In this election, we have freedom of choice, which all should respect. For me & these principles, my Vote is for [Trump.]" As the 2024 Presidential Election approaches, Favre is still very supportive of Trump.
In May 2023, Favre told the "Fearless" podcast that he believed Trump had made America better. He went on to say that he saw Trump as prioritizing every American regardless of their background. Favre also said he was unsure if President Joe Biden was giving Americans the same kind of care and attention.