New Photo Of Barron Trump Is Causing A Stir

It's unusual to catch Barron Trump smiling, but he seemed to be in good spirits after his father Donald Trump won the 2024 presidential race against Kamala Harris. Barron took the stage with his parents on November 6 and flashed a quick smile at the crowd several times, which was quite a departure from his normally stoic face. At 6-foot-9, he cut quite an impressive figure as he gazed at the crowd confidently. However, that wasn't enough to appease his fans, as one wrote on an Instagram fan page, "Barron, please smile more! You are handsome, but would show it more by smiling!"

Barron's confident appearance at Donald's victory speech was the polar opposite of his 2016 showing at his father's win over Hillary Clinton. While standing next to Donald, he looked bored and disinterested, even swallowing a yawn at one point. At the time, Barron was just 10 years old and was up in the middle of the night, so that may be the reason he was so fidgety. A fan defended him by commenting, "POV: You're 10 years old it's 3 am and you're in a gathering with your family, but you're struggling to keep awake and you just want to go home and sleep." We can't expect him to be super amped about being dragged out of bed at that age, but much has changed in eight years, and Barron seems to be following in his father's political footsteps.