New Photo Of Barron Trump Is Causing A Stir
As the son of Donald and Melania Trump, Barron Trump has known fame since he was a little kid but lived his life relatively out of the spotlight. Even when his dad ran for President of the United States in 2016 and then again in 2020, we hardly saw Barron in the public eye. Now that he's 18 years old, he's taken on a more active role in Donald's 2024 run with several appearances at his rallies, but Barron has yet to master his politician's smile. He often comes across as shy and aloof, and catching him cracking a grin is a rare occurrence. However, when it does happen, Donald's youngest kid makes waves.
Barron Trump is a very bright 18 year old who played a big part in his father's stunning victory. pic.twitter.com/kPFSDEx0Yi
— Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) November 7, 2024
In a photo shared by British politician Nigel Farage on X, formerly known as Twitter, Farage and the teen are seen standing side-by-side, with Barron showing off his impressive height. That's not all that was noticeable — the New York University student actually matched Farage's smile and even displayed some of his pearly whites. "Nigel made him smile. We may have a connection here," an X user posted. Another noted, "Barron Trump is certainly growing into a sharp and influential figure in his own right, playing a key role behind the scenes." Perhaps Barron just needed time to get used to standing in front of crowds, as just the day prior, he was seen showing more than his usual downtrodden demeanor.
Barron Trump looked happy for a brief moment at his father's win
It's unusual to catch Barron Trump smiling, but he seemed to be in good spirits after his father Donald Trump won the 2024 presidential race against Kamala Harris. Barron took the stage with his parents on November 6 and flashed a quick smile at the crowd several times, which was quite a departure from his normally stoic face. At 6-foot-9, he cut quite an impressive figure as he gazed at the crowd confidently. However, that wasn't enough to appease his fans, as one wrote on an Instagram fan page, "Barron, please smile more! You are handsome, but would show it more by smiling!"
Barron's confident appearance at Donald's victory speech was the polar opposite of his 2016 showing at his father's win over Hillary Clinton. While standing next to Donald, he looked bored and disinterested, even swallowing a yawn at one point. At the time, Barron was just 10 years old and was up in the middle of the night, so that may be the reason he was so fidgety. A fan defended him by commenting, "POV: You're 10 years old it's 3 am and you're in a gathering with your family, but you're struggling to keep awake and you just want to go home and sleep." We can't expect him to be super amped about being dragged out of bed at that age, but much has changed in eight years, and Barron seems to be following in his father's political footsteps.
Barron Trump is a lot more involved in politics now
Barron Trump may not have been seen with Donald Trump frequently on the 2024 campaign trail, but he helped him from behind the scenes. As reported by Time, Donald was given names of possible podcasts he could appear on and his response was, "Have you talked this over with Barron? ... Call Barron and see what he thinks and let me know." The teen suggested Gen Z content creator Adin Ross, who caused controversy over his racist and homophobic comments on Twitch. Following his appearance on Ross' live stream, Donald went on other male-oriented podcasts hosted by Joe Rogan and Logan Paul, which seemed to garner interest from the younger generation.
Donald's spokesperson Jason Miller stated to "Politico Playbook Deep Dive," "Barron has been very involved in selecting, or recommending, I should say, a number of the podcasts that we should do. I got to tell you, hats off to the young man. Every single recommendation he's had has turned out to be absolute ratings gold that's broke the internet." While Barron is currently studying at the Stern School of Business at NYU, he may just have a future in politics — but he's definitely going to have to learn how to smile a lot more.