Barron's Stunning Height Transformation Steals Trump's Election Spotlight

Election night is typically all about the winning candidate, but this year, an unexpected figure shared the spotlight with President-elect Donald Trump: his son, Barron Trump. Standing beside his mother, Melania Trump, the youngest Trump's towering presence couldn't help but capture the media's attention ... and divert some of the focus from his father's late-night victory speech. A student at New York University's Stern School of Business, Barron stands well above his dad's 6-foot-3 and his mom's 5-foot-11 heights.

As Donald addressed supporters in Florida around 2:30 a.m. on November 6, Barron stood prominently to his father's left, quiet as ever. This isn't the first time Barron has taken the spotlight on the campaign trail, but for a different reason: Comparing his tall frame to his much shorter stature when he appeared at his father's 2016 presidential victory speech, it's clear just how much he's grown in the eight years since. It wouldn't be surprising to learn that Barron's current height is nearing seven feet at this point. Whether or not Barron will join his parents in Washington remains uncertain (if not unlikely, given his NYU living situation) but his appearance on election night suggests another four years of him making headlines regardless.