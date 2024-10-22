Barron Trump's Rumored Ex Gave A Classic Excuse For Why They Split

When it comes to Barron Trump's personal life, he and his mom have always been great at keeping things out of the spotlight. However, the same can't be said for Barron's supposed ex-girlfriend, who has spoken about their prep school romance in the past. She's also revealed that the reason behind their split was pretty run-of-the-mill. That is, distance got in the way.

ICYMI, TikTok user @Maddatitude revealed back in 2020 that she had been at Columbia Grammar & Preparatory School with Barron and that he'd even been her first boyfriend. In a since-deleted explanation in the comments section, she shared that they eventually parted ways when Barron moved to Florida, where he attended the prestigious Oxbridge Academy.

Unfortunately, for anyone hoping for further detail than that, @Maddatitude didn't share much more than what's already been said about Barron. Asked by commenters about the then-first son's personality, she shared that he was a sweet guy — and as one commenter pointed out, that was far from a groundbreaking piece of intel. As such, the commenter mused that it may have had something to do with confidentiality agreements, but @Maddatitude replied that she'd make a follow-up video. It's not clear when that was taken down, but it's no longer on her page.