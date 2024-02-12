One Of Melania Trump's Exes Opens Up About What She's Really Like
When it comes to Melania Trump's love life, it stands to reason that the first person who comes to mind is her husband. However, if a man by the name of Jure Zorcic is to be believed, pre-fame and prior to leaving Slovenia, she had dated him. That they were in a relationship may be a bit of a white lie, though (more on that, later) — and we're not entirely sure his revelations share much more about what she was like pre-fame than we already knew.
Speaking to ABC back in 2016, Zorcic began his gushy retelling of his relationship with the future Mrs. Trump by sharing the story of their meet-cute. According to Zorcic, he'd been on his scooter when he noticed an elegantly clad Melania walking down the road. Immediately, he told ABC, he was blown away by her appearance — though his description was certainly a little strange. As he told the outlet, "She was tall, had long hair across her face — I could hardly see her eyes — such style!" Nothing says love at first sight quite like ... not seeing into someone's eyes, we guess?
Other than her appearance, much of Zorcic's revelations revolved around her being refined from the start, and a few mentions of her determination to take the world by storm. It's clear that he had been impressed by her, but that's not to say there haven't been some shady undertones to his recollections.
Some of what he's said is backhanded, to say the least
Jure Zorcic has never divulged how long he and Melania Trump were an item, but he did tell ABC that she left both him and Slovenia when she got an opportunity to model abroad. Not that he was entirely surprised by that — after all, as he told ABC, "She was never a typical Slovenian girl." Lovely.
It wasn't the first time Zorcic would make an eyebrow-raising comment about his ex. In fact, he'd previously spoken to a Slovenian outlet about how he'd noticed she'd had plastic surgery. Speaking of a time he'd spotted her in New York, he told the publication, "It looked like she had some cosmetic work done. When we were together she didn't have a big chest, now she has enormous boobs" (via Daily Mail). However, that's not to say he found the changes in her appearance off-putting. "Anyway, she is still very pretty," he'd mused. We're sure she'd be thrilled to hear that.
As for whether he and his ex actually caught up on that occasion, Zorcic's comments have been a little inconsistent. Speaking to ABC, he'd said that he called her out for not speaking to him in their mother tongue. However, based on what he'd said his interview with the Slovenian outlet, they also may have met in passing, while she sat with her security team. It's precisely that inconsistency that may have led to Trump's husband's team responding.
We're not entirely sure Jure ever dated Melania
Low-key digs aside, it is a little suspicious that most of what Jure Zorcic has said about Melania Trump and what she was like IRL has revolved around appearance and poise. After all, on top of being incredibly surface-level, it's also no different to what countless others have said of her, over the years.
However, possibly the biggest clue that his relationship with the model was a little over-embellished is the fact that her husband's spokesperson denied it outright. Speaking to The Daily Mail, Trump spokesperson Hope Hicks claimed, "This is yet another person trying to use Mrs. Trump's name for publicity. The facts are not accurate." What Hicks was referring to as inaccurate isn't exactly clear — so perhaps Zorcic had indeed spotted her while riding his scooter, but a brief interaction was the extent of their knowing one another. Maybe Trump simply didn't recognize him when he went public because her vision had been obscured by the stylish hair in her eyes when they met.
Granted, we wouldn't be all that surprised if Trump's team merely wanted to avoid anything that would connect her to anyone other than her husband. After all, this is a man who, according to audio published by "60 Minutes Australia," requested his wife don a bikini at Mar-a-Lago to brag to his friends. Either way, even if there is any truth to what Zorcic said, we're still no closer to knowing what she's really like.