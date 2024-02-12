One Of Melania Trump's Exes Opens Up About What She's Really Like

When it comes to Melania Trump's love life, it stands to reason that the first person who comes to mind is her husband. However, if a man by the name of Jure Zorcic is to be believed, pre-fame and prior to leaving Slovenia, she had dated him. That they were in a relationship may be a bit of a white lie, though (more on that, later) — and we're not entirely sure his revelations share much more about what she was like pre-fame than we already knew.

Speaking to ABC back in 2016, Zorcic began his gushy retelling of his relationship with the future Mrs. Trump by sharing the story of their meet-cute. According to Zorcic, he'd been on his scooter when he noticed an elegantly clad Melania walking down the road. Immediately, he told ABC, he was blown away by her appearance — though his description was certainly a little strange. As he told the outlet, "She was tall, had long hair across her face — I could hardly see her eyes — such style!" Nothing says love at first sight quite like ... not seeing into someone's eyes, we guess?

Other than her appearance, much of Zorcic's revelations revolved around her being refined from the start, and a few mentions of her determination to take the world by storm. It's clear that he had been impressed by her, but that's not to say there haven't been some shady undertones to his recollections.