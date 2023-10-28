How Donald Trump Hinted Melania's Fully Done With Her Modeling Career

Melania Trump isn't the first lady anymore, but don't expect her to go back to her old job, either. According to Donald Trump, she's done with modeling.

Melania's modeling career began decades ago, when she was in her teens. Speaking to Today, the photographer credited for discovering her, Stane Jerko shared that a then-16-year-old Melania had been waiting to meet up with a friend at a Slovenian fashion show when he saw something special in her. They arranged for one test shoot, then another ... and soon enough, her career kicked off. The now-Mrs. Trump went on to feature in photoshoots for a number of European brands and outlets, before moving stateside in the late '90s. There, she continued to work as a model — and after she began dating Donald, her career only grew.

From a raunchy GQ shoot aboard her now-husband's plane, to featuring on the cover of Vogue ahead of their wedding, Melania was no stranger to high-profile shoots. However, she hasn't done a shoot since GQ's 2016 feature on her, ahead of the election that would see her become first lady. Donald famously criticized fashion media for that, claiming that his wife was being unfairly excluded. It appears that made a mark on the former model — and she has no intention of getting back into the biz.