Former Trump White House Official Lashes Out At Melania Trump's NFT

Melania Trump has, for the most part, stayed out of the headlines and even the public spotlight ever since her husband Donald Trump failed to secure a second term at the White House. In fact, there's been a lot of speculation about whether or not Melania wants to be first lady again, along with reports of her doing charity work under the radar.

In addition, a source told CNN that should Donald decide to run during the 2024 election, no one should expect to see his wife by his side while campaigning. "Being first lady again is not what she wants. For her, it was a chapter — and it's over, and that's that," the source claimed, while another one added, "You're not going to see her at rallies or campaign events, even if he 'officially' says he's running again."

That said, Melania has just returned to public life and in a surprising way, too. But for some of her critics, they believe that the former first lady's move back to the spotlight is a "moneymaker" from someone who is just "trying to look busy." Here's why.