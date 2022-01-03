Former Trump White House Official Lashes Out At Melania Trump's NFT
Melania Trump has, for the most part, stayed out of the headlines and even the public spotlight ever since her husband Donald Trump failed to secure a second term at the White House. In fact, there's been a lot of speculation about whether or not Melania wants to be first lady again, along with reports of her doing charity work under the radar.
In addition, a source told CNN that should Donald decide to run during the 2024 election, no one should expect to see his wife by his side while campaigning. "Being first lady again is not what she wants. For her, it was a chapter — and it's over, and that's that," the source claimed, while another one added, "You're not going to see her at rallies or campaign events, even if he 'officially' says he's running again."
That said, Melania has just returned to public life and in a surprising way, too. But for some of her critics, they believe that the former first lady's move back to the spotlight is a "moneymaker" from someone who is just "trying to look busy." Here's why.
All about Melania Trump's NFT
Melania Trump is making headlines again, but this time it's not for the questionable messages on the back of her jacket or her awkward embraces with her husband, Donald Trump. Back on December 16, the former first lady announced that she was now in the business of selling NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, according to The Washington Post. The tokens are called "Melania's Vision" and showcase her eyes. "I am proud to announce my new NFT endeavor, which embodies my passion for the arts, and will support my ongoing commitment to children through my Be Best initiative," Melania tweeted back on December 16.
And while Melania's Twitter account seems to have gotten some life in it again as she has been promoting her NFT, one former White House advisor is throwing some major shade at this new venture. The former East Wing official said (per CNN), "This is ostensibly a quick moneymaker. I'm confused by it. It's very random as a project and seems tone-deaf to release online artwork of yourself for $150. The timing seems odd too — Covid and natural disasters are impacting the country, and many people are struggling financially."
Seeing how Melania has made plenty of headlines when she supposedly rolled her eyes at Ivanka Trump, per Daily Mail, or when she was filmed scowling and rolling her eyes again at her husband, as detailed by Independent, we'd say that "Melania's Vision" might actually be a perfect 20/20.