The Surprising Way Melania Trump Is Returning To Public Life

It's been nearly a year since former first lady Melania Trump, along with her husband Donald Trump, made their exit from the White House — and in that time, the generally inscrutable ex-FLOTUS has largely kept herself tucked away from the prying eyes of the public. Melania, who has generally been considered one of the more hands-off, inaccessible presidential wives in recent memory, wasn't necessarily an open book to begin with — a point which was hammered home in "The Art of Her Deal," the first major biography published about her life in June 2020. Perhaps that private nature has also engendered the publication of later tell-alls by former aides Stephanie Winston Wolkoff and Stephanie Grisham, with readers buying their books in droves in order to understand what makes Melania tick. Now, however, it seems Melania's latest re-entry into the public sphere might make her more enigmatic than ever.

On December 16, Melania launched a new endeavor into what is already a whole new world with a statement posted to her official Twitter account. So what exactly does this new project entail? And is there any way to predict its success so early on in the game?