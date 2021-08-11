The Truth About Rudy Giuliani Being On Cameo

While former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani might not be anyone's most likely choice for launching a third-act career as a social media star, it seems like the disgraced attorney is making a tepid attempt to throw his hat in the ring — to an extent, at least. According to a report published by the New York Post on August 10, Giuliani, who aligned himself as one of ex-President Donald Trump's underlings throughout his four years in the Oval Office, announced on Twitter that he had made a move to the platform Cameo in an effort to charge money for personalized messages for his remaining fan base. "Good news: I want to connect with YOU on Cameo — Now taking all Cameo requests!" Giuliani tweeted.

Giuliani's Cameo page at the time of this writing offers a list of interactive services for app users, as well as a $199 fee for personalized messages. In a video uploaded to Cameo, Giuliani provided some suggested topics for PMs. "If there is an issue you want to discuss or a story you'd like to hear or share with me, or a greeting that I can bring to someone that would bring happiness to their day, I would be delighted to do it," Giuliani said in the recording (via the Post). But considering the set price for personal messages, could there be a reason behind Giuliani's recent Cameo campaign? Read on after the jump to find out.