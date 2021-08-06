Have Donald Trump And Rudy Giuliani Ended Their Feud?

Are Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani friends again? That's the question everyone has been asking since the former president left the White House in January. Giuliani, who represented Trump amid his claims of election fraud in various states, reportedly fell out with Trump after he refused to pay his legal fees, per The Hill.

According to The Guardian, Trump refused to pay for Giuliani's legal fees after he failed to overturn the November 2020 election results. Giuliani, under Trump's orders, mounted over 50 lawsuits against swing states won by Joe Biden, but most of them were thrown out by the courts almost immediately for lack of evidence, per NBC News. Still, Giuliani thought he was entitled to a payout as Trump's personal lawyer.

The Washington Post reported that Giuliani requested Trump pay him $20,000 per day for his services last year. Trump instructed his aides not to pay Giuliani's outstanding fees, leaving the former mayor of New York to raise funds for himself (per Vanity Fair). However, it seems like time away from the White House has improved their relationship. Find out where their relationship stands now below.