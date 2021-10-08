Here's What Melania Trump's Ex-Best Friend Just Said About Stephanie Grisham's Tell-All

The release of former press secretary and Melania Trump confidante Stephanie Grisham's book "I'll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House" has been met with endless cycles of bites and excerpts showcasing the often toxic, often bizarre inner-workings of the Trump administration. Yet, its release has also spurred a furious backlash against its author.

Since its October debut, Grisham has been slammed by high-profile celebrities like Stephen Colbert over her willingness to, as Colbert put it, "[sell a] tell-all about the time she told us nothing." (Colbert also noted that throughout the four years Grisham served as the first lady's press secretary, she did not hold a single press conference.) He added on-air, jokingly, "she's spilling all the tea in her new book, 'I Just Recently Grew a Spine.'"

Now, it seems another member has joined in Colbert's chorus: none other than FLOTUS' ex-chief-of-staff and former close friend, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff. So what does Wolkoff have to say about Grisham's exposé? And why she is angry about its publication? Could it have anything to do with a deep-seated rivalry? Or is it about something bigger than interpersonal politics?