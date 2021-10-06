The Reason Stephen Colbert Doesn't Want Anyone To Buy The New Trump Tell-All

While Stephen Colbert built his late-night comedy brand under the guise of a caricatured conservative pundit — first as a cast member of "The Daily Show," then as the host of his own much beloved "Colbert Report" — the current CBS "Late Show" host has taken a hard tack when it comes to ex-President Donald Trump.

Colbert, who has implemented a personal ban on uttering the preceding commander-in-chief's name on-air since November 2020 in order to avoid ennobling or elevating "the former guy," as he put it (via The Wrap), has instead switched out Number 45's first and last for a long list of alternatives and euphemisms, much in the vein of those compiled over the years by news outlets like Jezebel. But as the Daily Beast reported on October 6, it seems now, almost a year after Colbert launched his moratorium, his streak has suddenly ended — all thanks to a single White House tell-all.

During the October 5 episode of "The Late Show," Colbert opened his show with a singular agenda: taking the author of "I'll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House," former White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham, to task for writing it in the first place. His strategy? Spoiling it for viewers nationwide. So why is Colbert so hellbent on disparaging Grisham and her book? It might just boil down to a single phrase: "too little, too late."