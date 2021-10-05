Donald Trump Jr And Eric Trump's Families Are Accused Of Doing This In Public

In "I'll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House," Stephanie Grisham claims that Eric Trump and Donald Trump, Jr. cut in front of other families in line at the 2017 White House Easter Egg Roll, according to Business Insider. According to Grisham, Donald Trump's sons "... made sure their own kids and not the kids of the general public were in the photos with the president and first lady."

"Some of the children and their parents had stood in long lines for an hour or longer to get a spot with the president, and they were relegated to the background," she went on to say. Grisham also called their actions "a generally obnoxious and entitled display that did not appear to surprise" Melania Trump or her aides.

Grisham also wrote about the importance of this particular event, as it was Melania's first major social event as first lady. "That was the 'mean girls' part of Washington, DC: pundits and society types were just waiting to see if Melania Trump and her skeleton crew could handle something like this," she wrote, "and it felt as though they were not-so-secretly hoping for a flop."