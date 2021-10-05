Donald Trump Jr And Eric Trump's Families Are Accused Of Doing This In Public
Since Donald Trump left the White House earlier this year, tell-all books from senior members of Trump's administration have been popping up left and right. Omarosa Manigault Newman wrote "Unhinged: An Insider's Account of the Trump White House," in which she accused the president of using the N-word and claimed he had the reading level of a high schooler. Trump's disgraced former lawyer Michael Cohen — who famously orchestrated the payout to Stormy Daniels — claimed he was a victim of Trump's cult of personality in his book "Disloyal: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump." Now, the latest Trump tell-all has been released: "I'll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House" from former press secretary Stephanie Grisham.
Prior to the book's release, several details from it leaked. Among them, she alleged that Trump's temper was even worse behind the scenes and compared Melania Trump to Marie Antoinette. Grisham also made another claim about Eric Trump and Donald Trump, Jr. and the way they acted in public. Needless to say, it doesn't paint them in the best light. Here's what she said.
Donald Trump, Jr. and Eric Trump cut in front of other kids and families
In "I'll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House," Stephanie Grisham claims that Eric Trump and Donald Trump, Jr. cut in front of other families in line at the 2017 White House Easter Egg Roll, according to Business Insider. According to Grisham, Donald Trump's sons "... made sure their own kids and not the kids of the general public were in the photos with the president and first lady."
"Some of the children and their parents had stood in long lines for an hour or longer to get a spot with the president, and they were relegated to the background," she went on to say. Grisham also called their actions "a generally obnoxious and entitled display that did not appear to surprise" Melania Trump or her aides.
Grisham also wrote about the importance of this particular event, as it was Melania's first major social event as first lady. "That was the 'mean girls' part of Washington, DC: pundits and society types were just waiting to see if Melania Trump and her skeleton crew could handle something like this," she wrote, "and it felt as though they were not-so-secretly hoping for a flop."