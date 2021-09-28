What Does Stephanie Grisham's Book Reveal About Donald Trump's Temper?

Reports of Donald Trump having angry outbursts while he was president have been well-documented. A report from Politico in 2017 said that White House aides claimed the then-POTUS used anger as a managerial tool. "For Trump, anger serves as a way to manage staff, express his displeasure or simply as an outlet that soothes him," the publication wrote. Politico also reported that sources said Trump would often lose his temper on a staffer and then "act as if nothing ever occurred."

Using anger to motivate staff was not a presidential technique unique to Trump, though, and even John F. Kennedy was known for being abrupt with staff. "The difference with Trump is the lack of filter, so we're seeing much more of his thinking than we ever saw with past presidents," White House historian Timothy Naftali told Politico at the time.

Stephanie Grisham, a former White House staffer who served as press secretary for Trump, wrote a book detailing the former president's behavior behind closed doors, titled "I'll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House." She worked under Trump for nine months before being hired on by Melania Trump, per The Hill. In the book, Grisham had several revelatory notes about Trump's time as president, including how the Stormy Daniels scandal caused a rift in his marriage, per CNN. Keep reading to learn the surprising way Grisham alleged an aide used music to soothe Trump's anger.