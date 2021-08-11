Donald Trump's Biggest Lash Out At Mitch McConnell Ever

Former President Donald Trump and Senator Mitch McConnell were never best friends, but after the January 6 insurrection and Trump's impeachment, their real feelings for each other have spilled into public view. As Business Insider reported in February, Trump posted a letter on the Save America PAC's website that slammed the Kentucky GOP Senator. "The Republican Party can never again be respected or strong with political 'leaders' like Sen. Mitch McConnell at its helm," the letter stated. "McConnell's dedication to business as usual, status quo policies, together with his lack of political insight, wisdom, skill, and personality, has rapidly driven him from Majority Leader to Minority Leader, and it will only get worse."

However, that letter could have been even worse. An earlier draft of Trump's statement was even nastier than the final version, according to Politico. Reportedly, the initial letter derided McConnell for having "having too many chins but not enough smarts." He ultimately decided not to attack the senator's appearance after his advisors told him not to do it.

As bad as that could have been, a recent rant by Trump may be his biggest lash out at McConnell ever. Keep reading to find out what Trump said.