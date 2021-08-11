Donald Trump's Biggest Lash Out At Mitch McConnell Ever
Former President Donald Trump and Senator Mitch McConnell were never best friends, but after the January 6 insurrection and Trump's impeachment, their real feelings for each other have spilled into public view. As Business Insider reported in February, Trump posted a letter on the Save America PAC's website that slammed the Kentucky GOP Senator. "The Republican Party can never again be respected or strong with political 'leaders' like Sen. Mitch McConnell at its helm," the letter stated. "McConnell's dedication to business as usual, status quo policies, together with his lack of political insight, wisdom, skill, and personality, has rapidly driven him from Majority Leader to Minority Leader, and it will only get worse."
However, that letter could have been even worse. An earlier draft of Trump's statement was even nastier than the final version, according to Politico. Reportedly, the initial letter derided McConnell for having "having too many chins but not enough smarts." He ultimately decided not to attack the senator's appearance after his advisors told him not to do it.
As bad as that could have been, a recent rant by Trump may be his biggest lash out at McConnell ever. Keep reading to find out what Trump said.
Trump calls Mitch McConnell the 'most overrated man in politics'
Former President Donald Trump lashed out at Senator Mitch McConnell for allowing the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill to pass the senate. Trump called McConnell the "most overrated man in politics" and blamed McConnell for "working so hard to give Biden a victory."
"Nobody will ever understand why Mitch McConnell allowed this non-infrastructure bill to be passed. He has given up all of his leverage for the big whopper of a bill that will follow," Trump continued in a statement (via the Daily Mail). "I have quietly said for years that Mitch McConnell is the most overrated man in politics – now I don't have to be quiet anymore." Trump also seemed to imply that the Democrats would now be emboldened, writing that after this "victory, now they'll go for the big one, including the biggest tax increases in the history of our Country." Some suspect that Trump was angry that the bill passed because his own attempts to pass an infrastructure bill while in office failed. On August 8, Trump claimed that "This is not an infrastructure bill, this is the beginning of the Green New Deal," and said that his own bill was better.
Per Axios, McConnell has not responded to Trump, but praised the bill, saying "I think the president deserves a lot of credit for getting the Democrats open to reaching a bipartisan agreement on this bill." Including McConnell, 19 senate Republicans voted in favor of the bill.